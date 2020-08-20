The Justice ministry responds to a caller on the Early Breakfast on Wednesday. Themba from Alexandra called in lamenting the online system introduced by the department for urgent summons and other matters. Ministerial spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, joins Africa Melane to clarify the matter.
Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Ministerial Spokesperson - Justice & Correctional Services
Associate professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University, Martin Gustafsson, joins Africa Melane to discuss the conclusion of a policy brief that he co-authored which highlights the effect Covid-19 is having on education quality in South Africa.
Guest: Martin Gustafsson, Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Social commentator, Malesela Maubane, says electoral reform in South Africa is overdue. This is in response to the announcement by Mmusi Maimane and Mosiuoa Lekota that they will table a draft Electoral Laws Amendment Bill.
Guest: Malesela Maubane, Social Commentator
The Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, joins Africa Melane to talk about the latest in sleep patterns in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest: Dr. Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town
The Copyright Coalition of South Africa has called on the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry to make provision for further presentation on the Copyright Amendment Bill. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the bill back to Parliament in June 2020 saying that he had reservations on its constitutionality. The Secretary for the CCSA, Chola Makgamathe, talks to Africa Melane about the amendments they would like to see to the bill.
Guest: Chola Makgamathe, Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa
A local forum is calling for the NPA and the German Ambassador to be charged with impropriety. This follows the German government's pledge of about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority to assist them in creating a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials. A director at Accountability Now, Advocate Paul Hoffman, weighs in.
Guest: Paul Hoffman, A Director at Accountability Now
The Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, David Francis, highlights four areas within the labour market that will need attention over the next few months; the informal economy, job churn, increasing capital intensity, and gender and work.
Guest: David Francis, Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University
Most gyms will open their doors for the first time since the national lockdown began. We speak to the spokesperson of FitSA, Grant Austin, on the measures they have in place to ensure compliance with level 2 regulations.
Guest: Grant Austin, Spokesperson at FitSA
The Freedom Front Plus wants to amend the Disaster Management Act in order to put a limitation on the month-to-month extension of the Act. Leader, Pieter Groenewald, speaks to Africa Melane on the party's process of drafting the proposed changes..
Guest: Pieter Groenewald, Leader at Freedom Front Plus
With the announcement of interprovincial travel being permitted under lockdown level 2, the travel and tourism industry is on the road to recovery. General Manager at Flight Centre, Bianca Mazur, joins Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show to discuss their newly launched "Homegrown Holidays" domestic travel collection.
Guest: Bianca Mazur, General Manager at Flight Centre
