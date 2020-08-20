Quality education and a race against time

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Check your bank records and credit status, you could be in for a nasty surprise after credit bureau data breach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Ferdie Pieterse - CEO at Experian South Africa
125
Today at 09:50
Callers and talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Paying the price of payment holidays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters
Guests
Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters
125
Today at 10:45
How to effectively deal with Government Corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons
Guests
Rod Solomons
125
Today at 11:05
Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
125
Today at 11:45
Address Unknown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadine Cloete
Guests
Nadine Cloete
125
Today at 12:15
Scopa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alf Lees
Guests
Alf Lees
125
Today at 12:23
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wikus Steyl
Guests
Wikus Steyl
125
Today at 12:27
dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
125
Today at 12:34
golf club renewal lease
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
125
Today at 12:40
SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
Guests
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
125
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up