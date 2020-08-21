Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Help for caller in need
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Regina Ncube
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Scholar transport services gearing up for schools re-opening further
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Denver van Aarde - Chairman at Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Santaco on national taxi lekgotla
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco
Today at 07:20
Military Ombud makes finding in matter of Collins Khosa death
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wikus Steyl - Lawyer representing the family of Collins Khosa
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
What is Showmax Pro all about?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large
Today at 08:21
Secret Getaway
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Britt - Co-founder of Secret Getaway
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steven Beardsley
Today at 10:33
Using AI to get an edge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Cinemas reopening
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape of Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge several key areas in proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
