What's happening in Mali?

The Copyright Coalition of South Africa has called on the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry to make provision for further presentation on the Copyright Amendment Bill. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the bill back to Parliament in June 2020 saying that he had reservations on its constitutionality. The Secretary for the CCSA, Chola Makgamathe, talks to Africa Melane about the amendments they would like to see to the bill.



Guest: Chola Makgamathe, Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa

Topics: Copyright Amendment Bill

