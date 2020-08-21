Senior Researcher on Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies, Allan Ngari, speaks to Africa Melane to talk about the latest in Mali.
Guest: Allan Ngari, Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Topic: What's happening in Mali?
On Thursday, the Early Breakfast show received a call from Regina Ncube in Orange Grove who highlighted various struggles she's been facing since the lockdown began. Good samaritans reached out to Regina to offer some assistance. She speaks to Africa on the feedback she's received..
Guests: Regina Ncube, caller
Topic: Help for caller in need
Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened their doors to clients for the first time in months this week as we ushered in lockdown level two. South Africa’s largest health group, Virgin Active, has however stated that they will not be opening just yet. Health and fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened
Associate professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University, Martin Gustafsson, joins Africa Melane to discuss the conclusion of a policy brief that he co-authored which highlights the effect Covid-19 is having on education quality in South Africa.
Guest: Martin Gustafsson, Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Topic: Quality education and a race against time
Social commentator, Malesela Maubane, says electoral reform in South Africa is overdue. This is in response to the announcement by Mmusi Maimane and Mosiuoa Lekota that they will table a draft Electoral Laws Amendment Bill.
Guest: Malesela Maubane, Social Commentator
Topics: Electoral reform in SA
The Justice ministry responds to a caller on the Early Breakfast on Wednesday. Themba from Alexandra called in lamenting the online system introduced by the department for urgent summons and other matters. Ministerial spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, joins Africa Melane to clarify the matter.
Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Ministerial Spokesperson - Justice & Correctional Services
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Justice ministry responds to a caller
The Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, joins Africa Melane to talk about the latest in sleep patterns in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest: Dr. Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia
The Copyright Coalition of South Africa has called on the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry to make provision for further presentation on the Copyright Amendment Bill. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the bill back to Parliament in June 2020 saying that he had reservations on its constitutionality. The Secretary for the CCSA, Chola Makgamathe, talks to Africa Melane about the amendments they would like to see to the bill.
Guest: Chola Makgamathe, Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa
Topics: Copyright Amendment Bill
A local forum is calling for the NPA and the German Ambassador to be charged with impropriety. This follows the German government's pledge of about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority to assist them in creating a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials. A director at Accountability Now, Advocate Paul Hoffman, weighs in.
Guest: Paul Hoffman, A Director at Accountability Now
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: The German money
The Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, David Francis, highlights four areas within the labour market that will need attention over the next few months; the informal economy, job churn, increasing capital intensity, and gender and work.
Guest: David Francis, Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Revitalising the informal economy