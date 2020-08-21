Help for caller in need

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
What is Showmax Pro all about?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large
Today at 08:21
Secret Getaway
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Britt - Co-founder of Secret Getaway
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steven Beardsley
Today at 10:33
Using AI to get an edge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mark Germishuys - CEO of NGA
Today at 10:45
Cinemas reopening
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape of Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge several key areas in proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes... 20 August 2020 6:12 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020. 20 August 2020 4:27 PM
The pitfalls of payment holidays - what are the pros and cons? Have you taken a payment holiday to help ease the pressure during the past few months? If so, you'll want to read this... 20 August 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned Nico Bezuidenhout, the CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango, resigned on Wednesday. 20 August 2020 7:36 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register "Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable). 20 August 2020 2:26 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Help for caller in need

Help for caller in need

21 August 2020 6:05 AM

On Thursday, the Early Breakfast show received a call from Regina Ncube in Orange Grove who highlighted various struggles she's been facing since the lockdown began. Good samaritans reached out to Regina to offer some assistance. She speaks to Africa on the feedback she's received.. 
Guests: Regina Ncube, caller
Topic: Help for caller in need 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

What's happening in Mali?

21 August 2020 5:36 AM

Senior Researcher on Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies, Allan Ngari, speaks to Africa Melane to talk about the latest in Mali.
Guest:   Allan Ngari, Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Topic: What's happening in Mali?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened

21 August 2020 5:09 AM

Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened their doors to clients for the first time in months this week as we ushered in lockdown level two. South Africa’s largest health group, Virgin Active, has however stated that they will not be opening just yet. Health and fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quality education and a race against time

20 August 2020 6:04 AM

Associate professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University, Martin Gustafsson, joins Africa Melane to discuss the conclusion of a policy brief that he co-authored which highlights the effect Covid-19 is having on education quality in South Africa. 

Guest: Martin Gustafsson, Researcher at Stellenbosch University

Topic: Quality education and a race against time

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electoral reform in SA

20 August 2020 5:30 AM

Social commentator, Malesela Maubane, says electoral reform in South Africa is overdue. This is in response to the announcement by Mmusi Maimane and Mosiuoa Lekota that they will table a draft Electoral Laws Amendment Bill. 

Guest: Malesela Maubane, Social Commentator

Topics: Electoral reform in SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice ministry responds to a caller

20 August 2020 5:21 AM

The Justice ministry responds to a caller on the Early Breakfast on Wednesday. Themba from Alexandra called in lamenting the online system introduced by the department for urgent summons and other matters. Ministerial spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, joins Africa Melane to clarify the matter.

Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Ministerial Spokesperson - Justice & Correctional Services

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Justice ministry responds to a caller

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia

20 August 2020 5:07 AM

The Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, joins Africa Melane to talk about the latest in sleep patterns in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guest: Dr. Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Copyright Amendment Bill

19 August 2020 6:02 AM

The Copyright Coalition of South Africa has called on the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry to make provision for further presentation on the Copyright Amendment Bill. President Cyril Ramaphosa sent the bill back to Parliament in June 2020 saying that he had reservations on its constitutionality. The Secretary for the CCSA, Chola Makgamathe, talks to Africa Melane about the amendments they would like to see to the bill.

Guest: Chola Makgamathe, Secretary at The Copyright Coalition of South Africa
Topics: Copyright Amendment Bill

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The German money

19 August 2020 5:32 AM

A local forum is calling for the NPA and the German Ambassador to be charged with impropriety. This follows the German government's pledge of about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority to assist them in creating a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials. A director at Accountability Now, Advocate Paul Hoffman, weighs in.

Guest: Paul Hoffman, A Director at Accountability Now
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: The German money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Revitalising the informal economy

19 August 2020 5:09 AM

The Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, David Francis, highlights four areas within the labour market that will need attention over the next few months; the informal economy, job churn, increasing capital intensity, and gender and work.
Guest: David Francis, Deputy Director at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Revitalising the informal economy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law

Business Local

Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible

Business

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

uMthwalume: Family of missing Sizakele Myende desperate to be reunited with her

21 August 2020 6:28 AM

Peru, Morocco to test China Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 3 trial

21 August 2020 5:18 AM

Battle to save life of Kremlin critic Navalny after suspected poisoning

20 August 2020 9:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA