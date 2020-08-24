Sectional title schemes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:17
Google wants to disrupt traditional College Degree
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen (old)
Today at 11:32
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wikus Kruger
Today at 13:45
Cookbook and Travelogue "Let's Meet in Paradise"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christoph Heierli
Diane Heierli
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45 -60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 8:05 AM
Honey is better at treating coughs and colds than antibiotics, claims new study A new Oxford University study claims that honey is a better treatment for coughs and colds than over-the-counter medications and a... 23 August 2020 10:55 AM
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront. 22 August 2020 2:46 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa says ANC must take responsibility for its role in SA corruption crisis ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has penned a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption invo... 23 August 2020 12:47 PM
Herron wants SIU to probe City of CT for blowing R53m on Strandfontein camp Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron has slammed the City of Cape Town for "financial recklessness" linked to the temporary h... 21 August 2020 2:39 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Business
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid... 22 August 2020 12:20 PM
Leanne de Bassompierre describes family motorhome adventure through Europe Journalist Leanne de Bassompierre opens up about her family motorhome adventure through Germany and Austria with her husband and t... 22 August 2020 10:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Sectional title schemes

Sectional title schemes

24 August 2020 5:11 AM

Specialist Sectional Title attorney at BBM attorneys, Marina Constas, breaks down the new regulations under lockdown level 2 for people living in sectional title schemes. 

Guest: Marina Constas, Director at Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Sectional title schemes


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Back to school

24 August 2020 6:05 AM

Learners at public schools return to school on Monday following a four week break. Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, speaks to Africa Melane about school readiness to complete the year.

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Topic: Back to school

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation reacts to Ramaphosa's letter

24 August 2020 5:29 AM

Chairperson of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, Hlengiwe Mkhize, reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to the ANC on corruption.

Guest: Hlengiwe Mkhize, Chairperson at June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation reacts to Ramaphosa's letter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Help for caller in need

21 August 2020 6:05 AM

On Thursday, the Early Breakfast show received a call from Regina Ncube in Orange Grove who highlighted various struggles she's been facing since the lockdown began. Good samaritans reached out to Regina to offer some assistance. She speaks to Africa on the feedback she's received.. 
Guests: Regina Ncube, caller
Topic: Help for caller in need 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's happening in Mali?

21 August 2020 5:36 AM

Senior Researcher on Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies, Allan Ngari, speaks to Africa Melane to talk about the latest in Mali.
Guest:   Allan Ngari, Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Topic: What's happening in Mali?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened

21 August 2020 5:09 AM

Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened their doors to clients for the first time in months this week as we ushered in lockdown level two. South Africa’s largest health group, Virgin Active, has however stated that they will not be opening just yet. Health and fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quality education and a race against time

20 August 2020 6:04 AM

Associate professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University, Martin Gustafsson, joins Africa Melane to discuss the conclusion of a policy brief that he co-authored which highlights the effect Covid-19 is having on education quality in South Africa. 

Guest: Martin Gustafsson, Researcher at Stellenbosch University

Topic: Quality education and a race against time

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electoral reform in SA

20 August 2020 5:30 AM

Social commentator, Malesela Maubane, says electoral reform in South Africa is overdue. This is in response to the announcement by Mmusi Maimane and Mosiuoa Lekota that they will table a draft Electoral Laws Amendment Bill. 

Guest: Malesela Maubane, Social Commentator

Topics: Electoral reform in SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice ministry responds to a caller

20 August 2020 5:21 AM

The Justice ministry responds to a caller on the Early Breakfast on Wednesday. Themba from Alexandra called in lamenting the online system introduced by the department for urgent summons and other matters. Ministerial spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, joins Africa Melane to clarify the matter.

Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Ministerial Spokesperson - Justice & Correctional Services

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Justice ministry responds to a caller

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia

20 August 2020 5:07 AM

The Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, joins Africa Melane to talk about the latest in sleep patterns in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guest: Dr. Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

