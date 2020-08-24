Learners at public schools return to school on Monday following a four week break. Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, speaks to Africa Melane about school readiness to complete the year.
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Back to school
Chairperson of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, Hlengiwe Mkhize, reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to the ANC on corruption.
Guest: Hlengiwe Mkhize, Chairperson at June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation reacts to Ramaphosa's letter
Specialist Sectional Title attorney at BBM attorneys, Marina Constas, breaks down the new regulations under lockdown level 2 for people living in sectional title schemes.
Guest: Marina Constas, Director at Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Sectional title schemes
On Thursday, the Early Breakfast show received a call from Regina Ncube in Orange Grove who highlighted various struggles she's been facing since the lockdown began. Good samaritans reached out to Regina to offer some assistance. She speaks to Africa on the feedback she's received..
Guests: Regina Ncube, caller
Topic: Help for caller in need
Senior Researcher on Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies, Allan Ngari, speaks to Africa Melane to talk about the latest in Mali.
Guest: Allan Ngari, Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Topic: What's happening in Mali?
Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened their doors to clients for the first time in months this week as we ushered in lockdown level two. South Africa’s largest health group, Virgin Active, has however stated that they will not be opening just yet. Health and fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened
Associate professor at the Economics Department of Stellenbosch University, Martin Gustafsson, joins Africa Melane to discuss the conclusion of a policy brief that he co-authored which highlights the effect Covid-19 is having on education quality in South Africa.
Guest: Martin Gustafsson, Researcher at Stellenbosch University
Topic: Quality education and a race against time
Social commentator, Malesela Maubane, says electoral reform in South Africa is overdue. This is in response to the announcement by Mmusi Maimane and Mosiuoa Lekota that they will table a draft Electoral Laws Amendment Bill.
Guest: Malesela Maubane, Social Commentator
Topics: Electoral reform in SA
The Justice ministry responds to a caller on the Early Breakfast on Wednesday. Themba from Alexandra called in lamenting the online system introduced by the department for urgent summons and other matters. Ministerial spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, joins Africa Melane to clarify the matter.
Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Ministerial Spokesperson - Justice & Correctional Services
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Justice ministry responds to a caller
The Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, joins Africa Melane to talk about the latest in sleep patterns in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest: Dr. Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Covid-19 reportedly causing insomnia