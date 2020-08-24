Back to school

Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened their doors to clients for the first time in months this week as we ushered in lockdown level two. South Africa’s largest health group, Virgin Active, has however stated that they will not be opening just yet. Health and fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Boutique gyms and fitness centres reopened

arrow_forward