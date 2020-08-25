Tourism sector relaunched

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Copyright Amendment Bill "beneficial to creators"
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tebogo Sithathu - Artist and member at ReCreate
Guests
Tebogo Sithathu - Artist and member at ReCreate
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Sports: youth development stalled by lockdown measures
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duncan Cowrie - Head of the youth development institute at Ajax Cape Town
Guests
Duncan Cowrie - Head of the youth development institute at Ajax Cape Town
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Toyota's locally produced hybrid is a big deal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lance Branquinho - Motoring Journalist
Guests
Lance Branquinho - Motoring Journalist
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Cyril's letter on climate change and SA's economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Makoma Lekalakala - Founder at Earth Life Africa
Guests
Makoma Lekalakala - Founder at Earth Life Africa
125
Today at 07:20
SAPS forensic labs backlog
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
125
Today at 07:56
Checkers Little Garden is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Peters
Guests
Willie Peters
125
Today at 08:07
Little boy killed in land fight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
125
Today at 08:21
What is convalescent plasma therapy and how could it treat Covid-19?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sean Wasserman
Guests
Sean Wasserman
125
Today at 08:45
Zola Nene cooks with Gordon Ramsay on NatGeo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef
Guests
Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
SAHRC on people illegally taking over private property
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Nissen
Guests
Chris Nissen
125
Today at 09:50
City on illegal invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:45
AG CIO says South African moving closer to debt death spiral
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
125
Today at 11:32
Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iain Evans
Guests
Iain Evans
125
Today at 12:15
Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
125
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up