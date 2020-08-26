Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:56
INTERVIEW: Mbalula: alcohol driving ban in place by December
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - state of our filming industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Pierre Smith - Spearheading the City of Cape Town's film recovery plan
Monica Rorvik - Head of film and media promotion at Wesgro
Handrie Basson
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:45
Should corruption be made a crime against humanity?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicole Fritz - CEO at Freedom Under Law
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
JP Smith on land invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Latest Local
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
Mitchells Plain couple create children's book about toddler's inspiring story Rodney and Tracey Brown, who co-parent two-year-old Lulu, have written a children's book about the tenacious toddler who had a tou... 25 August 2020 6:39 PM
What you need to know about prescribed debt... Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains the ins and outs of prescribed debt. 25 August 2020 5:43 PM
View all Local
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that two provincial departments are involved in a Covid-19 tender probe by the Special Investigat... 25 August 2020 7:45 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Politics
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
STA Travel closure: Consumers paid last when company becomes insolvent, says NCC The sudden closure of STA Travel South Africa has left customers wanting refunds for their cancelled holiday bookings. 25 August 2020 3:55 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What’s it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA’s 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
View all Business
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?

Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?

26 August 2020 5:03 AM

During higher lockdown levels, the e-commerce market saw a dramatic spike in online sales. Director at e-tailer, OneDayOnly.co.za, Laurian Venter speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the continued growth in online shopping.


Guest: Laurian  Venter, Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Nu Metro reopens on Friday

26 August 2020 6:01 AM

A select few Nu Metro cinemas will open on Friday, 28 August, after being closed for five months due to Covid-19. Marketing & Content Executive, Chantelle Burrows, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about their reopening strategy. 

Guest: Chantelle Burrows, Marketing & Content Executive at Nu Metro 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Nu Metro reopens on Friday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What you need to know about antibody tests

26 August 2020 5:43 AM

Head of the Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University, Professor Wolfgang Preiser, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about antibody tests. What is it, how does it work and why are they important.

Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: What you need to know about antibody tests

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Copyright Amendment Bill "beneficial to creators"

25 August 2020 6:25 AM

ReCreate South Africa, a coalition of creatives in favour of the Copyright Amendment Bill in its current form, says the bill will regulate the industry. Singer and a member of ReCreate, Tebogo Sithathu, speaks to Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show about how the bill is currently beneficial to creators.


Guest: Tebogo Sithathu, Artist and member at ReCreate
Topics: Copyright Amendment Bill "beneficial to creators"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sadtu calls for a delay in matric exams

25 August 2020 5:39 AM

Teachers Union Sadtu is calling for the final matric exams to be delayed until the end of November. Sadtu Secretariat Officer, Xolani Fakude, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to explain why.

Guest: Xolani Fakude, Head Secretariat at Sadtu
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Sadtu calls for a delay in matric exams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism sector relaunched

25 August 2020 5:05 AM

South African Tourism and the Department of Tourism has relaunched the sector following months of lockdown. General Manager for Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism, Altaaf Kazi, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on how South Africans can take full advantage of interprovincial travel but do so safely.


Guest: Altaaf Kazi, General Manager: Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Tourism sector relaunched 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to school

24 August 2020 6:05 AM

Learners at public schools return to school on Monday following a four week break. Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, speaks to Africa Melane about school readiness to complete the year.

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Topic: Back to school

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation reacts to Ramaphosa's letter

24 August 2020 5:29 AM

Chairperson of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, Hlengiwe Mkhize, reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to the ANC on corruption.

Guest: Hlengiwe Mkhize, Chairperson at June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation reacts to Ramaphosa's letter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sectional title schemes

24 August 2020 5:11 AM

Specialist Sectional Title attorney at BBM attorneys, Marina Constas, breaks down the new regulations under lockdown level 2 for people living in sectional title schemes. 

Guest: Marina Constas, Director at Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Sectional title schemes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Help for caller in need

21 August 2020 6:05 AM

On Thursday, the Early Breakfast show received a call from Regina Ncube in Orange Grove who highlighted various struggles she's been facing since the lockdown began. Good samaritans reached out to Regina to offer some assistance. She speaks to Africa on the feedback she's received.. 
Guests: Regina Ncube, caller
Topic: Help for caller in need 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No, Ramaphosa won't be speaking tonight and booze isn't getting banned: Mthembu

Politics Local

Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September

Business Local

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Bolt's agent confirms sprinter's positive coronavirus test: report

26 August 2020 7:25 AM

Parly begins to process EFF’s draft Bill on nationalisation of the Reserve Bank

26 August 2020 7:10 AM

Powerball Results: Tuesday, 25 August 2020

26 August 2020 6:50 AM

