Covid-19 and the need for NHI

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Campaign to address inequality in the wine industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vivian Kleynhans - CEO at African Roots Wines
Guests
Vivian Kleynhans - CEO at African Roots Wines
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Business picking up nicely for the spa sector?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Lyons - Spa Manager at The Spa at the Twelve Apostles
Guests
Joanne Lyons - Spa Manager at The Spa at the Twelve Apostles
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Digital Acceleration and Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Antibody testing for Covid-19 continues to divide experts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
125
Today at 07:20
Could Western Cape High Court Judgement lead to more land being occupied illegally?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Gustav Muller - Senior lecturer in the Department of Private Law at University of Pretoria
Guests
Dr Gustav Muller - Senior lecturer in the Department of Private Law at University of Pretoria
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Anger as Eskom board snubs Scopa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alf Lees - Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Guests
Alf Lees - Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
125
Today at 08:45
New book features learner stories about coping with schooling under lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emily O'Ryan - Co-compiler at Learning Under Lockdown
Guests
Emily O'Ryan - Co-compiler at Learning Under Lockdown
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Squeeze out PapStix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grant Merrick
Guests
Grant Merrick
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up