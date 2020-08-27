Covid-19 and the need for NHI

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
Campaign to address inequality in the wine industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vivian Kleynhans - CEO at African Roots Wines
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Business picking up nicely for the spa sector?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Lyons - Spa Manager at The Spa at the Twelve Apostles
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Digital Acceleration and Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Antibody testing for Covid-19 continues to divide experts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Today at 07:20
Could Western Cape High Court Judgement lead to more land being occupied illegally?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Gustav Muller - Senior lecturer in the Department of Private Law at University of Pretoria
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Anger as Eskom board snubs Scopa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alf Lees - Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 08:45
New book features learner stories about coping with schooling under lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Emily O'Ryan - Co-compiler at Learning Under Lockdown
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Squeeze out PapStix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grant Merrick
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend' Given Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the event will be a "virtual" one, broadcasted live. 26 August 2020 2:18 PM
View all Local
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) an... 26 August 2020 5:45 PM
View all Politics
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Covid-19 and the need for NHI

Covid-19 and the need for NHI

27 August 2020 5:06 AM

PhD candidate and lecturer on Family Medicine at the University of Pretoria, Sanele Ngcobo, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on why it's the right time for the National Health Insurance to take effect and what it will achieve. 
Guest: Sanele Ngcobo, PhD candidate and lecturer on Family Medicine  at University of Pretoria
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Covid-19 and the need for NHI


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Calls for ANC integrity committee to investigate CR17

27 August 2020 5:39 AM

Former Mayco member in Nelson Mandela Bay, Andile Lungisa, wants the ANC's integrity committee to investigate where the funding for President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign came from. Political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the letter, allegations of corruption within the ANC and the much-anticipated NEC meeting.

Guest:  Ongama Mtimka, Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topics: Calls for ANC integrity committee to investigate CR17

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nu Metro reopens on Friday

26 August 2020 6:01 AM

A select few Nu Metro cinemas will open on Friday, 28 August, after being closed for five months due to Covid-19. Marketing & Content Executive, Chantelle Burrows, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about their reopening strategy. 

Guest: Chantelle Burrows, Marketing & Content Executive at Nu Metro 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Nu Metro reopens on Friday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What you need to know about antibody tests

26 August 2020 5:43 AM

Head of the Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University, Professor Wolfgang Preiser, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about antibody tests. What is it, how does it work and why are they important.

Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: What you need to know about antibody tests

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?

26 August 2020 5:03 AM

During higher lockdown levels, the e-commerce market saw a dramatic spike in online sales. Director at e-tailer, OneDayOnly.co.za, Laurian Venter speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the continued growth in online shopping.


Guest: Laurian  Venter, Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Is the spike in e-commerce sales flattening out?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Copyright Amendment Bill "beneficial to creators"

25 August 2020 6:25 AM

ReCreate South Africa, a coalition of creatives in favour of the Copyright Amendment Bill in its current form, says the bill will regulate the industry. Singer and a member of ReCreate, Tebogo Sithathu, speaks to Africa Melane on the Early Breakfast show about how the bill is currently beneficial to creators.


Guest: Tebogo Sithathu, Artist and member at ReCreate
Topics: Copyright Amendment Bill "beneficial to creators"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sadtu calls for a delay in matric exams

25 August 2020 5:39 AM

Teachers Union Sadtu is calling for the final matric exams to be delayed until the end of November. Sadtu Secretariat Officer, Xolani Fakude, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to explain why.

Guest: Xolani Fakude, Head Secretariat at Sadtu
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Sadtu calls for a delay in matric exams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism sector relaunched

25 August 2020 5:05 AM

South African Tourism and the Department of Tourism has relaunched the sector following months of lockdown. General Manager for Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism, Altaaf Kazi, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on how South Africans can take full advantage of interprovincial travel but do so safely.


Guest: Altaaf Kazi, General Manager: Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Tourism sector relaunched 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to school

24 August 2020 6:05 AM

Learners at public schools return to school on Monday following a four week break. Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, speaks to Africa Melane about school readiness to complete the year.

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Topic: Back to school

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation reacts to Ramaphosa's letter

24 August 2020 5:29 AM

Chairperson of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, Hlengiwe Mkhize, reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to the ANC on corruption.

Guest: Hlengiwe Mkhize, Chairperson at June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation reacts to Ramaphosa's letter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

Business Politics

24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

Local

Herman Mashaba launches new political party on Saturday – here’s how to 'attend'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

New Zealand court sentences mosque shooter to life imprisonment without parole

27 August 2020 5:40 AM

South Korea reports 441 new coronavirus cases, most since March: KCDC

27 August 2020 5:20 AM

New post-lockdown record for France with 5,000 new virus cases

26 August 2020 9:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA