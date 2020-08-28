The race for the Absa Premiership

PhD candidate and lecturer on Family Medicine at the University of Pretoria, Sanele Ngcobo, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on why it's the right time for the National Health Insurance to take effect and what it will achieve.

Guest: Sanele Ngcobo, PhD candidate and lecturer on Family Medicine at University of Pretoria

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Covid-19 and the need for NHI

