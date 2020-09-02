Calls for the draft Public Procurement Bill to be fast-tracked

The ANC's national executive committee has announced that any member of the party charged with corruption must step down immediately. President Cyril Ramaphosa made this and other announcements at a press briefing by ANC top brass on Monday. Political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with his analysis.



Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topics: The outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting

arrow_forward