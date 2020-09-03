Hospice in the time of Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Nehawu members to meet at Union Buildings as day of action set to go ahead
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:10
EWN reporters monitor the NEHAWU protest action from the ground.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:12
Agsa's Covid audit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
Today at 12:15
Clip: "I can confirm that I went for a private dinner and not the 'Break your Leg' birthday party that was said by Mr Agrizzi" - Nomvula Mokonyane.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPS explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at Saps
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo
Today at 12:23
Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane back at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oscar Skommere - National Spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Oscar Skommere - Spokesperson at South African Police Union
Today at 12:34
Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:37
Farm murders are a threat to food security and could not be seen as a normal crime - FF plus contends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald
Today at 12:37
Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:40
mary metcalfe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Mary Metcalfe
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Today at 12:41
Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: SA launches free Covid-19 contact tracing app
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa
Today at 12:56
Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Recycling designer clothing with Maven Collection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Teri-Fay Madduff
Jane McNamara
Today at 13:50
The Clothing bank
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Gilmore
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Niveshen Governer cell
Today at 14:50
Music - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
Today at 18:09
Short term insurer, Santam;s finances reeling from the effects from hard lock down claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Truworths results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world's best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world's most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Farm attacks not motivated by race says Agri SA The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against labelling farm attacks and the murders of farmers as "white genocide". 3 September 2020 11:17 AM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show. 2 September 2020 6:54 PM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it's on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women. 2 September 2020 12:09 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Hospice in the time of Covid-19

Hospice in the time of Covid-19

3 September 2020 5:17 AM

Advocacy Manager for the Hospice Palliative Care Association, Leigh Meinert, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast with some myth busters on palliative care and to highlight the role hospices are playing during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Guest: Leigh Meinert, Advocacy Manager at Hospice Palliative Care Association

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topic: Hospice in the time of Covid-19


Breaking The System

3 September 2020 6:09 AM

A compilation of nine articles written by international thought leaders shares tips and tricks for business minds. One of the authors of "Independent Minds, Expert Ideas" Ogopoleng Mushi speaks to Wasanga on Early Breakfast on the importance of the book in 2020.

Guest: Ogopoleng  Mushi, Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topics: Breaking The System

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A closer look at farm murders

3 September 2020 5:33 AM

Members of Parliament held a debate on the ongoing attacks on members of the farming community on Tuesday. Some members of Parliament have warned that the matter should not be politicised. The Chairperson of Agri SA's Centre of Excellence: Rural Safety, Tommie Esterhuyse, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to weigh in.

Guest:  Tommie Esterhuyse, Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety at Agri SA

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topics: A closer look at farm murders

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for the draft Public Procurement Bill to be fast-tracked

2 September 2020 5:34 AM

Civil society group Corruption Watch and the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) have written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni asking them to fast track the draft Public Procurement Bill. Programme Consultant at PARI, Dr Florencia Belvedere, speaks to Wasanga on Early Breakfast on the reasoning behind the open letter.

Guest: Florencia  Belvedere, Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topic: Calls for the draft Public Procurement Bill to be fast-tracked

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act

2 September 2020 5:20 AM

Financial planner and co-founder of Gradidge-Mahura Investments, Craig Gradidge, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to talk about the current worries around Regulation 28 of the Pension Fund Act.

Guest: Craig Gradidge, Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topic: A look at Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proteas attend "culture camp"

1 September 2020 6:00 AM

Cricket correspondent for the Independent Newspaper Group, Stuart Hess, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss resolutions made at a culture camp attended by the Proteas. 

Guest: Stuart Hess, Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers

Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topic: Proteas attend "culture camp"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting

1 September 2020 5:27 AM

The ANC's national executive committee has announced that any member of the party charged with corruption must step down immediately. President Cyril Ramaphosa made this and other announcements at a press briefing by ANC top brass on Monday. Political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with his analysis.

Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: The outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANParks reopens

1 September 2020 5:04 AM

South African National Parks has announced various measures to be put in place when it reopens all its accommodation facilities for intra-provincial travel. Media specialist at SANParks, Isaac Phaahla, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss their recovery plans.

Guest: Isaac Phaahla, Media Specialist at SANParks

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: SANParks reopens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Digital census in SA

31 August 2020 6:04 AM

Stats SA is conducting a trial of the country's first-ever digital census in preparation of the 2021 Census. Western Cape Provincial Manager at Stats SA, Marius Cronje, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast with a guide on the logistics of the operation. 
Guest: Marius Cronje, Western Cape Provincial Manager at Stats SA
Topic: Digital census in SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An analysis on the ANC NEC meeting

31 August 2020 5:31 AM

Group Editor-in-Chief at EWN, Mahlatse Mahlase, gives an analysis on the ANC NEC meeting which heard calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down and Ramaphosa agreeing to appear before the party's integrity commission. 
Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase, Group Editor-in-Chief at EWN
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: An analysis on the ANC NEC meeting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Cape dam levels at over 90%, Wednesday's unusual 'cut-off low' explained

Local

Gauteng municipalities struggling to attract skilled senior managers – Maile

3 September 2020 11:49 AM

Zikalala's uMthwalume visit is meaningless, says IFP

3 September 2020 11:25 AM

Labour Dept says in process of recovering money fraudulently paid from TERS fund

3 September 2020 11:10 AM

