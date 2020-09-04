Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Hope with Every Step - Running 600km to fight child hunger
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kabelo Mabelane
Peteni Kuzwayo
Today at 08:21
Reminder to take part in Santa Shoebox Project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Zelezniak - CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project
Today at 08:45
Actor received R5 from the UIF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adrian Galley - Actor, Screenwriter and Journalist at ...
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
How to keep your fibre going during loadshedding
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 10:45
Renewable energy body says it can fix the power crisis
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wido Schnabel
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Update on Comair business rescue, domestic and international flights
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 12:40
The ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Association notes surge in racism at stadiums
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Melvill - MD at Melvill & Moon
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  fitness industry and Nike's first collection of maternity workout clothes

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  fitness industry and Nike's first collection of maternity workout clothes

4 September 2020 5:09 AM

Health and fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from the fitness industry and Nike's first collection of maternity workout clothes.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  fitness industry and Nike's first collection of maternity workout clothes


A poem for Steve Biko

4 September 2020 6:14 AM

Poet and social activist, Frank Meintjies, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to talk about his work within the field of social development and his latest poem on the late Steve Biko

Guests: Frank Meintjies,  at Poet

Topic: A poem for Steve Biko

Restaurant industry calls for clarity on level 2

4 September 2020 5:36 AM

The Restaurant Association of South Africa says it is consulting with the government over the possible relaxation of the 10pm curfew. Rasa CEO, Wendy Alberts, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to share their concerns.

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Topic: Restaurant industry calls for clarity on level 2

Breaking The System

3 September 2020 6:09 AM

A compilation of nine articles written by international thought leaders shares tips and tricks for business minds. One of the authors of "Independent Minds, Expert Ideas" Ogopoleng Mushi speaks to Wasanga on Early Breakfast on the importance of the book in 2020.

Guest: Ogopoleng  Mushi, Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topics: Breaking The System

A closer look at farm murders

3 September 2020 5:33 AM

Members of Parliament held a debate on the ongoing attacks on members of the farming community on Tuesday. Some members of Parliament have warned that the matter should not be politicised. The Chairperson of Agri SA's Centre of Excellence: Rural Safety, Tommie Esterhuyse, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to weigh in.

Guest:  Tommie Esterhuyse, Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety at Agri SA

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topics: A closer look at farm murders

Hospice in the time of Covid-19

3 September 2020 5:17 AM

Advocacy Manager for the Hospice Palliative Care Association, Leigh Meinert, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast with some myth busters on palliative care and to highlight the role hospices are playing during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Guest: Leigh Meinert, Advocacy Manager at Hospice Palliative Care Association

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topic: Hospice in the time of Covid-19

Calls for the draft Public Procurement Bill to be fast-tracked

2 September 2020 5:34 AM

Civil society group Corruption Watch and the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) have written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni asking them to fast track the draft Public Procurement Bill. Programme Consultant at PARI, Dr Florencia Belvedere, speaks to Wasanga on Early Breakfast on the reasoning behind the open letter.

Guest: Florencia  Belvedere, Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topic: Calls for the draft Public Procurement Bill to be fast-tracked

A look at Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act

2 September 2020 5:20 AM

Financial planner and co-founder of Gradidge-Mahura Investments, Craig Gradidge, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to talk about the current worries around Regulation 28 of the Pension Fund Act.

Guest: Craig Gradidge, Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In - for Africa Melane

Topic: A look at Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act

Proteas attend "culture camp"

1 September 2020 6:00 AM

Cricket correspondent for the Independent Newspaper Group, Stuart Hess, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss resolutions made at a culture camp attended by the Proteas. 

Guest: Stuart Hess, Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers

Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topic: Proteas attend "culture camp"

The outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting

1 September 2020 5:27 AM

The ANC's national executive committee has announced that any member of the party charged with corruption must step down immediately. President Cyril Ramaphosa made this and other announcements at a press briefing by ANC top brass on Monday. Political analyst, Ongama Mtimka, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with his analysis.

Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: The outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting

First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing'

Business Lifestyle Local Entertainment

Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Parly should have done more to manage govt's COVID-10 response, HSF tells court

4 September 2020 7:05 AM

Mokonyane unhappy lucrative Eskom contract for 'friend' not concluded

4 September 2020 6:47 AM

Reduced demand, better weather helped move to level 3 power cuts - Eskom

4 September 2020 6:22 AM

