Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef

Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Renting luxury
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: President takes QnA with Sanef
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
125
Today at 07:20
How is the SA Post Office turnaround going?
Guests
John Nanyane - Acting COO of the SA Post Office
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: George Bizos remembered
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
125
Today at 10:20
Dr Bilal Gafoor , Pulmonologist.
Guests
Dr Bilal Gafoor
125
Today at 10:33
SALGA wants SARS to withold your tax return until you apay your eskom bill
Guests
Thembi Nkadimeng - President at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
125
Today at 10:45
Hundreds of free fully accredited data science learnerships up for grabs
Guests
Shaun Dipnall
125
Today at 11:05
Profile: Dentist coping during lockdown
Guests
Dr Nadya Abedian
125
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’.
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:34
ANC Caucus responds to AG's Report on the first in a series of Covid-19 Special Reports requested by the President
Guests
Nomfanelo Kota - Spokesperson at ANC Caucus
125
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
