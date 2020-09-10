Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Noticeable spike in purchases of home office furniture Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Richard Debonnaire - Regional Manager at Cecil Nurse Business Furniture

125 125

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : Renting luxury Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: President takes QnA with Sanef Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)

125 125

Today at 07:20 How is the SA Post Office turnaround going? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

John Nanyane - Acting COO of the SA Post Office

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne De Bassompierre

125 125

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: George Bizos remembered Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:20 Dr Bilal Gafoor , Pulmonologist. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Bilal Gafoor

125 125

Today at 10:33 SALGA wants SARS to withold your tax return until you apay your eskom bill Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Thembi Nkadimeng - President at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

125 125

Today at 10:45 Hundreds of free fully accredited data science learnerships up for grabs Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Shaun Dipnall

125 125

Today at 11:05 Profile: Dentist coping during lockdown Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Nadya Abedian

125 125

Today at 11:32 Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

125 125

Today at 12:34 ANC Caucus responds to AG's Report on the first in a series of Covid-19 Special Reports requested by the President The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nomfanelo Kota - Spokesperson at ANC Caucus

125 125

Today at 12:45 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125