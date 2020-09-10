Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Noticeable spike in purchases of home office furniture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Debonnaire - Regional Manager at Cecil Nurse Business Furniture
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Renting luxury
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: President takes QnA with Sanef
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 07:20
How is the SA Post Office turnaround going?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Nanyane - Acting COO of the SA Post Office
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: George Bizos remembered
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Dr Bilal Gafoor , Pulmonologist.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Bilal Gafoor
Today at 10:33
SALGA wants SARS to withold your tax return until you apay your eskom bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thembi Nkadimeng - President at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Today at 10:45
Hundreds of free fully accredited data science learnerships up for grabs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaun Dipnall
Today at 11:05
Profile: Dentist coping during lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Nadya Abedian
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury- ‘Covid has scrambled the game of business and our personal playing fields’.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:34
ANC Caucus responds to AG's Report on the first in a series of Covid-19 Special Reports requested by the President
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomfanelo Kota - Spokesperson at ANC Caucus
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Latest Local
Didn't request a payment holiday, but the bank gave you one anyway?  Consumer journo Wendy Knowler gets answers after two clients were unable to get Standard Bank to reverse unwanted payment relief. 9 September 2020 8:22 PM
Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos dies George Bizos played a pivotal role in South Africa's democracy, and is one of the founding fathers of the coutry's Constitution. 9 September 2020 8:10 PM
'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again' The business sector wants economy fully re-opened. Bruce Whitfield interviews Busi Mavuso and Cas Coovadia, CEOs of BLSA and Busa. 9 September 2020 6:59 PM
View all Local
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been criticised for brushing off the harassment of an eNCA reporter who was manhandled by party member... 9 September 2020 4:15 PM
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall A 52-year-old woman was stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems. 9 September 2020 10:59 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
View all Politics
Arrears of R511m - SA's biggest property group counts the cost of lockdown 'It's really tough out there'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Growthpoint Properties boss, Norbert Sasse. 9 September 2020 7:51 PM
Are you ready to make your home smarter? The cost and benefits are making home automation easy and affordable 9 September 2020 7:30 PM
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO The CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Dr. Glenda Gray says the halting of the global Covid-19 clinical tri... 9 September 2020 6:27 PM
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video. 9 September 2020 11:23 AM
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

10 September 2020 6:07 AM

Embattled ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, is refusing to head the party's call for him to resign following a request by the party. Lungisa was asked to step down following a resolution by the ANC NEC that all members facing criminal charges must step aside from their positions. Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, Cathy Powell, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in.

Guest:  Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law  at University of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef

10 September 2020 5:34 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum on Wednesday to give journalists an opportunity to ask the President questions on matters of national importance. Sanef Chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with feedback on the matters discussed. 

Guest: Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson at South African Editors' Forum
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hair policies at schools

9 September 2020 6:20 AM

The Clicks ad saga has again shined the spotlight on the conversation around different hair types. A number of schools were in the news not so long ago because of their controversial hair policies. Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil Ponahalo Mojapelo joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about her observations on whether the school has implemented policies that are inclusive of all hair types. 

 Guest: Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil 

Topic: Hair policies at schools

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at Local Government Week

9 September 2020 5:59 AM

The annual National Council of Provinces Local Government Week kicked off on Tuesday. In her opening remarks, SALGA President Thembi Nkadimeng, highlighted a number of issues she would like to see discussed over the course of the week. She joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss these issues.

Guest: Thembi Nkadimeng, President  at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: A look at Local Government Week

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NativeChild natural haircare brand

9 September 2020 5:12 AM

The founder of natural hair product, NativeChild, Sonto Pooe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about creating a product that caters for women of colour with natural hair.

Guest: Sonto Pooe, Founder at NativeChild

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: NativeChild natural haircare brand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IPID oversight on law enforcement

8 September 2020 6:07 AM

Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, Eldred De Klerk, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the good and bad sides of the IPID Act including law enforcement agencies. 

Guest: Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topic: IPID oversight on law enforcement

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Clicks ad will affect the brand

8 September 2020 5:36 AM

Health and beauty retailer, Clicks, is in hot water after they posted an advert on their website where they referred to the natural hair of black women as "dry, damaged and frizzy" while depicting a white woman's hair as "normal". The founder of Trend Consultancy, Ogopoleng Mushi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in on how the Clicks brand can come back from this.

Guest: Ogopoleng  Mushi, Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 
Topics: How the Clicks ad will affect the brand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A check-in with Fedhasa on accommodation bookings

8 September 2020 5:08 AM

Cape Chairperson for Fedhasa, Jeremy Clayton, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the interest shown by South Africans to travel within the country under lockdown level 2.

Guest: Jeremy Clayton, Executive Director at The President Hotel

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: A check-in with Fedhasa on accommodation bookings

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The drama within the DA

7 September 2020 5:34 AM

Former DA member, Herman Mashaba, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about the DA's virtual policy conference and the current woes the party is facing. 
Guest: Herman Mashaba, Leader at Action SA
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: The drama within the DA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A poem for Steve Biko

4 September 2020 6:14 AM

Poet and social activist, Frank Meintjies, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to talk about his work within the field of social development and his latest poem on the late Steve Biko

Guests: Frank Meintjies,  at Poet

Topic: A poem for Steve Biko

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'UIF and Ters are a joke! Let everyone who can, earn their own income again'

Business Politics Local

Halting of Oxford vaccine trial is standard safety procedure, says SAMRC CEO

World

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for shrugging off EFF harassment claims

Politics

SA records 1,990 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 15,168

10 September 2020 6:09 AM

COVID-19 death toll passes 900,000 worldwide

10 September 2020 5:25 AM

Ramaphosa: Govt has number of plans to lift economy post-COVID-19

9 September 2020 9:11 PM

