Health and beauty retailer, Clicks, is in hot water after they posted an advert on their website where they referred to the natural hair of black women as "dry, damaged and frizzy" while depicting a white woman's hair as "normal". The founder of Trend Consultancy, Ogopoleng Mushi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in on how the Clicks brand can come back from this.



Guest: Ogopoleng Mushi, Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topics: How the Clicks ad will affect the brand

