The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has over the years come under the fire for not being inclusive especially with nominations for the Best Picture Category. Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about the Academy's move to change the criteria for nominations.
Guests: Gayle Edmunds, Movie critic at CapeTalk
Topic: New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars
As local government week comes to a close, the effectiveness of section 139 interventions are being questioned. This is a government intervention implemented when local governments are in a state of collapse. Co-author of a research paper on how these can be implemented effectively, Doctor Tracy Ledger, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss their findings.
Guest: Tracy Ledger, Doctoral Research Fellow at Public Affairs Research Institute
Topic: The implementation of section 139 interventions
Health and fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from Virgin Active who is now allowing more than 50 people into its gyms at a time despite government regulations.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Update on the latest news from Virgin Active
Embattled ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, is refusing to head the party's call for him to resign following a request by the party. Lungisa was asked to step down following a resolution by the ANC NEC that all members facing criminal charges must step aside from their positions. Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, Cathy Powell, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in.
Guest: Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC
President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum on Wednesday to give journalists an opportunity to ask the President questions on matters of national importance. Sanef Chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with feedback on the matters discussed.
Guest: Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson at South African Editors' Forum
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef
The Clicks ad saga has again shined the spotlight on the conversation around different hair types. A number of schools were in the news not so long ago because of their controversial hair policies. Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil Ponahalo Mojapelo joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about her observations on whether the school has implemented policies that are inclusive of all hair types.
Guest: Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil
Topic: Hair policies at schools
The annual National Council of Provinces Local Government Week kicked off on Tuesday. In her opening remarks, SALGA President Thembi Nkadimeng, highlighted a number of issues she would like to see discussed over the course of the week. She joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss these issues.
Guest: Thembi Nkadimeng, President at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: A look at Local Government Week
The founder of natural hair product, NativeChild, Sonto Pooe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about creating a product that caters for women of colour with natural hair.
Guest: Sonto Pooe, Founder at NativeChild
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: NativeChild natural haircare brand
Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, Eldred De Klerk, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the good and bad sides of the IPID Act including law enforcement agencies.
Guest: Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topic: IPID oversight on law enforcement
Health and beauty retailer, Clicks, is in hot water after they posted an advert on their website where they referred to the natural hair of black women as "dry, damaged and frizzy" while depicting a white woman's hair as "normal". The founder of Trend Consultancy, Ogopoleng Mushi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in on how the Clicks brand can come back from this.
Guest: Ogopoleng Mushi, Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: How the Clicks ad will affect the brand