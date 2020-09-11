New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Some birds 'fried' by solar tower in Northern Cape, study finds A study conducted by a Stellenbosch University masters student has examined the impact that South Africa's only concentrating sola... 11 September 2020 5:12 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
Ladles of Love boss gears up for 24-hour sarmie making marathon to try raise R1m Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto is rolling up his sleeves to make sandwiches for 24 hours in a marathon attempt to raise fu... 11 September 2020 1:21 PM
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
Back to prison for NMB councillor Andile Lungisa after SCA appeal bid rejected? Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa may have to serve his time behind bars after the application to appeal his two-year j... 10 September 2020 5:20 PM
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 11 September 2020 5:59 PM
Spike in purchases of home office furniture as work from home trend grows Home office furniture needs to be comfortable, functional, and look good says Cecil Nurse Office Furniture's Richard Debonnaire. 10 September 2020 7:21 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

11 September 2020 6:14 AM

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has over the years come under the fire for not being inclusive especially with nominations for the Best Picture Category. Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about the Academy's move to change the criteria for nominations.

Guests: Gayle Edmunds, Movie critic at CapeTalk

Topic: New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars


The implementation of section 139 interventions

11 September 2020 5:29 AM

As local government week comes to a close, the effectiveness of section 139 interventions are being questioned. This is a government intervention implemented when local governments are in a state of collapse. Co-author of a research paper on how these can be implemented effectively, Doctor Tracy Ledger, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss their findings.
Guest: Tracy Ledger, Doctoral Research Fellow at Public Affairs Research Institute
Topic: The implementation of section 139 interventions 

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Update on the latest news from Virgin Active

11 September 2020 5:20 AM

Health and fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from Virgin Active who is now allowing more than 50 people into its gyms at a time despite government regulations.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Update on the latest news from Virgin Active

Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

10 September 2020 6:07 AM

Embattled ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, is refusing to head the party's call for him to resign following a request by the party. Lungisa was asked to step down following a resolution by the ANC NEC that all members facing criminal charges must step aside from their positions. Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, Cathy Powell, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in.

Guest:  Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law  at University of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef

10 September 2020 5:34 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum on Wednesday to give journalists an opportunity to ask the President questions on matters of national importance. Sanef Chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with feedback on the matters discussed. 

Guest: Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson at South African Editors' Forum
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef

Hair policies at schools

9 September 2020 6:20 AM

The Clicks ad saga has again shined the spotlight on the conversation around different hair types. A number of schools were in the news not so long ago because of their controversial hair policies. Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil Ponahalo Mojapelo joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about her observations on whether the school has implemented policies that are inclusive of all hair types. 

 Guest: Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil 

Topic: Hair policies at schools

A look at Local Government Week

9 September 2020 5:59 AM

The annual National Council of Provinces Local Government Week kicked off on Tuesday. In her opening remarks, SALGA President Thembi Nkadimeng, highlighted a number of issues she would like to see discussed over the course of the week. She joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss these issues.

Guest: Thembi Nkadimeng, President  at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: A look at Local Government Week

NativeChild natural haircare brand

9 September 2020 5:12 AM

The founder of natural hair product, NativeChild, Sonto Pooe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about creating a product that caters for women of colour with natural hair.

Guest: Sonto Pooe, Founder at NativeChild

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: NativeChild natural haircare brand

IPID oversight on law enforcement

8 September 2020 6:07 AM

Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, Eldred De Klerk, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the good and bad sides of the IPID Act including law enforcement agencies. 

Guest: Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topic: IPID oversight on law enforcement

How the Clicks ad will affect the brand

8 September 2020 5:36 AM

Health and beauty retailer, Clicks, is in hot water after they posted an advert on their website where they referred to the natural hair of black women as "dry, damaged and frizzy" while depicting a white woman's hair as "normal". The founder of Trend Consultancy, Ogopoleng Mushi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in on how the Clicks brand can come back from this.

Guest: Ogopoleng  Mushi, Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 
Topics: How the Clicks ad will affect the brand

