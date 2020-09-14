DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
New book: Death Flight by Michael Schmidt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Schmidt - Author
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Tourism calls for international borders to open
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 18:49
Foreign ownership of South African government bonds is down. What does this mean?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Bidvest Full year annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindsay Ralphs - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Manage Your Money Like A Grownup, the Teen edition
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup’, User-experience Designer and Co-Founder at Phantom Design
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Perlman - Radio Personality And Ceo at Dreamfields
Latest Local
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most watched-film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
SA govt may create 'theme parks' for statues linked to apartheid and colonialism The Department of Arts and Culture has proposed that special theme parks be built to commemorate colonial statues and other herita... 14 September 2020 3:59 PM
[VIDEO] Leopard strolls through Kruger restaurant on his way to breakfast This magnificent creature ambled through a restaurant at Singita Ebony Lodge in the Kruger National Park. 14 September 2020 10:33 AM
View all Local
Andile Lungisa confirms ConCourt appeal bid as ANC asks him to step down Andile Lungisa says his lawyers will file an application for leave to appeal to the ConCourt after the SCA rejected his bid to ove... 11 September 2020 2:53 PM
[UPDATE] SPCA and independent vet denied access to Kataza in City facility Cape of Good Hope SPCA, independent veterinarian, and SAPS denied access to Westlake Conservation Centre on Thursday. 11 September 2020 1:38 PM
ANC Zimbabwe delegation slammed for using state resources 'ANC is not government, Luthuli House is not government, Ace Magashule is not a government functionary,' say News24's Pieter du To... 11 September 2020 7:03 AM
View all Politics
Hone in on where lockdown as impacted economic activity, says expert Academic Khaye Sthole says, one example, iseconomic activity has been curtailed by a lack of foot traffic in shopping centres. 11 September 2020 11:27 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
In the market for buying a home? Why you should wait until you have 10% deposit Sit tight if you're in the market for buying property until you have at least 10% to put down advises FNB's Mfundo Mabaso. 14 September 2020 11:36 AM
Should the sex offenders register be made public? A justice department spokesperson, human rights lawyer and women's activist unpack this important question. 13 September 2020 8:09 PM
How to navigate allergies during the covid-19 pandemic Prof Johnny Peter from UCT's Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit explains. 13 September 2020 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster

DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster

14 September 2020 5:27 AM

The Democratic Alliance has called on the government to put an end to the ongoing extensions of the National State of Disaster. The current one ends on 15 September 2020 and has been extended to 15 October 2020. DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Haniff Hoosen, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast for their take on what should happen next.
Guest: Haniff Hoosen, Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

A look at the US & French Open

14 September 2020 6:06 AM

The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss the conclusion of the US Open and the coming French Open which will be one of the first sporting events that will welcome spectators since the start of Covid-19.  

Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA 

Topic: A look at the US & French Open

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preserving indigenous languages

14 September 2020 5:06 AM

Last week, the South African Book Development Council hosted its first online National Book Week with a strong focus on indigenous languages. CEO of the council, Elitha Van Der Sandt, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the importance of preserving indigenous language during Heritage Month and beyond.


Guest: Elitha Van Der Sandt, CEO at South African Book Development Council
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Preserving indigenous languages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

11 September 2020 6:14 AM

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has over the years come under the fire for not being inclusive especially with nominations for the Best Picture Category. Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about the Academy's move to change the criteria for nominations.

Guests: Gayle Edmunds, Movie critic at CapeTalk

Topic: New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The implementation of section 139 interventions

11 September 2020 5:29 AM

As local government week comes to a close, the effectiveness of section 139 interventions are being questioned. This is a government intervention implemented when local governments are in a state of collapse. Co-author of a research paper on how these can be implemented effectively, Doctor Tracy Ledger, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss their findings.
Guest: Tracy Ledger, Doctoral Research Fellow at Public Affairs Research Institute
Topic: The implementation of section 139 interventions 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Update on the latest news from Virgin Active

11 September 2020 5:20 AM

Health and fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from Virgin Active who is now allowing more than 50 people into its gyms at a time despite government regulations.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Update on the latest news from Virgin Active

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

10 September 2020 6:07 AM

Embattled ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, is refusing to head the party's call for him to resign following a request by the party. Lungisa was asked to step down following a resolution by the ANC NEC that all members facing criminal charges must step aside from their positions. Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, Cathy Powell, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in.

Guest:  Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law  at University of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef

10 September 2020 5:34 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum on Wednesday to give journalists an opportunity to ask the President questions on matters of national importance. Sanef Chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with feedback on the matters discussed. 

Guest: Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson at South African Editors' Forum
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hair policies at schools

9 September 2020 6:20 AM

The Clicks ad saga has again shined the spotlight on the conversation around different hair types. A number of schools were in the news not so long ago because of their controversial hair policies. Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil Ponahalo Mojapelo joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about her observations on whether the school has implemented policies that are inclusive of all hair types. 

 Guest: Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil 

Topic: Hair policies at schools

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at Local Government Week

9 September 2020 5:59 AM

The annual National Council of Provinces Local Government Week kicked off on Tuesday. In her opening remarks, SALGA President Thembi Nkadimeng, highlighted a number of issues she would like to see discussed over the course of the week. She joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss these issues.

Guest: Thembi Nkadimeng, President  at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: A look at Local Government Week

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exposé: 'Lotto millions for new Limpopo stadium not built', old one renovated'

Local

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

Business Africa Opinion

Funeral sector embarks on three-day strike action

Local

EWN Highlights

Protesting KZN undertakers want competence certificates officially scrapped

14 September 2020 3:56 PM

Labour Registrar: Sufficient evidence Sama unduly benefited from Samatu

14 September 2020 3:40 PM

DA: Ramaphosa must urgently release report on air force jet used by ANC to Zim

14 September 2020 3:30 PM

