The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss the conclusion of the US Open and the coming French Open which will be one of the first sporting events that will welcome spectators since the start of Covid-19.
Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA
Topic: A look at the US & French Open
The Democratic Alliance has called on the government to put an end to the ongoing extensions of the National State of Disaster. The current one ends on 15 September 2020 and has been extended to 15 October 2020. DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Haniff Hoosen, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast for their take on what should happen next.
Guest: Haniff Hoosen, Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Topic: DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster
Last week, the South African Book Development Council hosted its first online National Book Week with a strong focus on indigenous languages. CEO of the council, Elitha Van Der Sandt, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the importance of preserving indigenous language during Heritage Month and beyond.
Guest: Elitha Van Der Sandt, CEO at South African Book Development Council
Topic: Preserving indigenous languages
The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has over the years come under the fire for not being inclusive especially with nominations for the Best Picture Category. Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about the Academy's move to change the criteria for nominations.
Guests: Gayle Edmunds, Movie critic at CapeTalk
Topic: New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars
As local government week comes to a close, the effectiveness of section 139 interventions are being questioned. This is a government intervention implemented when local governments are in a state of collapse. Co-author of a research paper on how these can be implemented effectively, Doctor Tracy Ledger, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss their findings.
Guest: Tracy Ledger, Doctoral Research Fellow at Public Affairs Research Institute
Topic: The implementation of section 139 interventions
Health and fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from Virgin Active who is now allowing more than 50 people into its gyms at a time despite government regulations.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Update on the latest news from Virgin Active
Embattled ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, is refusing to head the party's call for him to resign following a request by the party. Lungisa was asked to step down following a resolution by the ANC NEC that all members facing criminal charges must step aside from their positions. Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, Cathy Powell, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in.
Guest: Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Topics: Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC
President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum on Wednesday to give journalists an opportunity to ask the President questions on matters of national importance. Sanef Chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast with feedback on the matters discussed.
Guest: Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson at South African Editors' Forum
Topic: Feedback on Ramaphosa's engagement with Sanef
The Clicks ad saga has again shined the spotlight on the conversation around different hair types. A number of schools were in the news not so long ago because of their controversial hair policies. Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil Ponahalo Mojapelo joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about her observations on whether the school has implemented policies that are inclusive of all hair types.
Guest: Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil
Topic: Hair policies at schools
The annual National Council of Provinces Local Government Week kicked off on Tuesday. In her opening remarks, SALGA President Thembi Nkadimeng, highlighted a number of issues she would like to see discussed over the course of the week. She joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss these issues.
Guest: Thembi Nkadimeng, President at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Topic: A look at Local Government Week