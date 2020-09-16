Joburg heritage

The Democratic Alliance has called on the government to put an end to the ongoing extensions of the National State of Disaster. The current one ends on 15 September 2020 and has been extended to 15 October 2020. DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Haniff Hoosen, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast for their take on what should happen next.

Guest: Haniff Hoosen, Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster

arrow_forward