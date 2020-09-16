An update on the situation in Mali

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UK’s Covid-19 business interruption ruling gives SA policyholders hope Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) believes the UK's High Court ruling may be a positive sign for SA claimants battling to get insurers... 16 September 2020 6:07 PM
View all Local
EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana. 16 September 2020 5:04 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to l... 16 September 2020 12:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides. 16 September 2020 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
An update on the situation in Mali

An update on the situation in Mali

16 September 2020 5:24 AM

West African leaders fear that the coup in Mali could set a dangerous precedent if action is not taken soon. Senior Researcher on Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies, Allan Ngari, speaks to Africa Melane about the latest on the ground in Mali.

Guest: Allan Ngari, Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: An update on the situation in Mali


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe

16 September 2020 6:10 AM

Military and Defence Analyst, Helmoed Heitman, says the alleged misuse of a state Air Force flight is not unique to South Africa. Heitman joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the contentious issue of the Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula giving an ANC delegation a "lift" to Zimbabwe.
 
Guest: Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defence Analyst 
Topic: Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg heritage

16 September 2020 5:07 AM

As part of Heritage Month we look at various ways we can enjoy our country's heritage. The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organisation that works to preserve the province's rich heritage. Chairperson, Kathy Munro, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about what they do. 
Guest: Kathy Munro, Chairperson  at Johannesburg Heritage Foundation
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Joburg heritage 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Special Investigating Unit’s PPE investigation

15 September 2020 6:09 AM

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is clamping down on their investigation into alleged fraud relating to the procurement of personal protective equipment. Spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to give some insight into their investigations.

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topic: Special Investigating Unit’s PPE investigation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cultural tourism

15 September 2020 5:21 AM

As part of Heritage Month we look at various ways we can enjoy our country's heritage. Fair Trade Tourism South Africa is a non-profit organisations that facilitates responsible tourism through the promotion of cultural tourism. Their managing director, Ana Lemmer, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about their offerings.

Guest: Ana  Lemmer, Managing Director  at Fair Trade Tourism South Africa

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Cultural tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at the US & French Open

14 September 2020 6:06 AM

The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss the conclusion of the US Open and the coming French Open which will be one of the first sporting events that will welcome spectators since the start of Covid-19.  

Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA 

Topic: A look at the US & French Open

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster

14 September 2020 5:27 AM

The Democratic Alliance has called on the government to put an end to the ongoing extensions of the National State of Disaster. The current one ends on 15 September 2020 and has been extended to 15 October 2020. DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Haniff Hoosen, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast for their take on what should happen next.
Guest: Haniff Hoosen, Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preserving indigenous languages

14 September 2020 5:06 AM

Last week, the South African Book Development Council hosted its first online National Book Week with a strong focus on indigenous languages. CEO of the council, Elitha Van Der Sandt, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the importance of preserving indigenous language during Heritage Month and beyond.


Guest: Elitha Van Der Sandt, CEO at South African Book Development Council
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Preserving indigenous languages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

11 September 2020 6:14 AM

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has over the years come under the fire for not being inclusive especially with nominations for the Best Picture Category. Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about the Academy's move to change the criteria for nominations.

Guests: Gayle Edmunds, Movie critic at CapeTalk

Topic: New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The implementation of section 139 interventions

11 September 2020 5:29 AM

As local government week comes to a close, the effectiveness of section 139 interventions are being questioned. This is a government intervention implemented when local governments are in a state of collapse. Co-author of a research paper on how these can be implemented effectively, Doctor Tracy Ledger, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss their findings.
Guest: Tracy Ledger, Doctoral Research Fellow at Public Affairs Research Institute
Topic: The implementation of section 139 interventions 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

Local Business Politics

Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court

Local Opinion Lifestyle

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

Entertainment World Local

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Joburg get your sun hats out, hot weather forecast for Thurs

16 September 2020 8:04 PM

Group of artists, creatives accuse govt of being impractical about relief fund

16 September 2020 7:08 PM

LIVE BLOG: Ramaphosa announces a move to COVID-19 lockdown level 1 from Sunday

16 September 2020 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA