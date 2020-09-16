Military and Defence Analyst, Helmoed Heitman, says the alleged misuse of a state Air Force flight is not unique to South Africa. Heitman joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the contentious issue of the Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula giving an ANC delegation a "lift" to Zimbabwe.
Guest: Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defence Analyst
Topic: Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe
West African leaders fear that the coup in Mali could set a dangerous precedent if action is not taken soon. Senior Researcher on Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies, Allan Ngari, speaks to Africa Melane about the latest on the ground in Mali.
Guest: Allan Ngari, Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: An update on the situation in Mali
As part of Heritage Month we look at various ways we can enjoy our country's heritage. The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organisation that works to preserve the province's rich heritage. Chairperson, Kathy Munro, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about what they do.
Guest: Kathy Munro, Chairperson at Johannesburg Heritage Foundation
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Joburg heritage
The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is clamping down on their investigation into alleged fraud relating to the procurement of personal protective equipment. Spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to give some insight into their investigations.
Guest: Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com
Topic: Special Investigating Unit’s PPE investigation
As part of Heritage Month we look at various ways we can enjoy our country's heritage. Fair Trade Tourism South Africa is a non-profit organisations that facilitates responsible tourism through the promotion of cultural tourism. Their managing director, Ana Lemmer, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about their offerings.
Guest: Ana Lemmer, Managing Director at Fair Trade Tourism South Africa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: Cultural tourism
The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss the conclusion of the US Open and the coming French Open which will be one of the first sporting events that will welcome spectators since the start of Covid-19.
Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA
Topic: A look at the US & French Open
The Democratic Alliance has called on the government to put an end to the ongoing extensions of the National State of Disaster. The current one ends on 15 September 2020 and has been extended to 15 October 2020. DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Haniff Hoosen, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast for their take on what should happen next.
Guest: Haniff Hoosen, Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster
Last week, the South African Book Development Council hosted its first online National Book Week with a strong focus on indigenous languages. CEO of the council, Elitha Van Der Sandt, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the importance of preserving indigenous language during Heritage Month and beyond.
Guest: Elitha Van Der Sandt, CEO at South African Book Development Council
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Preserving indigenous languages
The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has over the years come under the fire for not being inclusive especially with nominations for the Best Picture Category. Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about the Academy's move to change the criteria for nominations.
Guests: Gayle Edmunds, Movie critic at CapeTalk
Topic: New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars
As local government week comes to a close, the effectiveness of section 139 interventions are being questioned. This is a government intervention implemented when local governments are in a state of collapse. Co-author of a research paper on how these can be implemented effectively, Doctor Tracy Ledger, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss their findings.
Guest: Tracy Ledger, Doctoral Research Fellow at Public Affairs Research Institute
Topic: The implementation of section 139 interventions