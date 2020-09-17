SA's economic recovery plan

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Social Housing: Urban Status Rentals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heinrich Ehlers - DEVMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Today at 16:10
South Africa has the correct tools to address land issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandivamba Rukuni - development analyst and strategist in the areas of agriculture, community development, business, fin
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Art for Action's first cause: Amal is an NPO dedicated to building our community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ella Reid
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Tracing Application - How does the COVID Alert SA app work?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
CSA in talks with SASCOC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 17:46
Remembering Jimi Hendrix's, 50 years on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:09
SARB makes no changes to interest rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Nonkululeko Gobodo - 5'00"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
What is personal coaching and how could it be helpful in these times?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit Police minister Bheki Cele has set up a steering committee to tackle an alleged extortion racket operating in the Cape Town CBD. 17 September 2020 3:38 PM
[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation Watch the video of attorney Darren Sampson and find out what discipline this type of conduct in court might lead to. 17 September 2020 1:46 PM
Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possess... 17 September 2020 12:55 PM
View all Local
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1 Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave. 17 September 2020 7:59 AM
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
SA's economic recovery plan

SA's economic recovery plan

17 September 2020 5:30 AM

As the country gets set to move to alert level one on the first of October and we welcome international travellers to the country - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new economic recovery plan.  Economist at Nedbank, Isaac Matshego, joins Africa on early Breakfast to unpack what we know.


Guest: Isaac Matshego, Economist at Nedbank
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: SA's economic recovery plan


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe

16 September 2020 6:10 AM

Military and Defence Analyst, Helmoed Heitman, says the alleged misuse of a state Air Force flight is not unique to South Africa. Heitman joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the contentious issue of the Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula giving an ANC delegation a "lift" to Zimbabwe.
 
Guest: Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defence Analyst 
Topic: Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An update on the situation in Mali

16 September 2020 5:24 AM

West African leaders fear that the coup in Mali could set a dangerous precedent if action is not taken soon. Senior Researcher on Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies, Allan Ngari, speaks to Africa Melane about the latest on the ground in Mali.

Guest: Allan Ngari, Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: An update on the situation in Mali

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg heritage

16 September 2020 5:07 AM

As part of Heritage Month we look at various ways we can enjoy our country's heritage. The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organisation that works to preserve the province's rich heritage. Chairperson, Kathy Munro, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about what they do. 
Guest: Kathy Munro, Chairperson  at Johannesburg Heritage Foundation
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Joburg heritage 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Special Investigating Unit’s PPE investigation

15 September 2020 6:09 AM

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is clamping down on their investigation into alleged fraud relating to the procurement of personal protective equipment. Spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to give some insight into their investigations.

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

Host: Sokhu Sibiya, Editor - Africa.com

Topic: Special Investigating Unit’s PPE investigation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cultural tourism

15 September 2020 5:21 AM

As part of Heritage Month we look at various ways we can enjoy our country's heritage. Fair Trade Tourism South Africa is a non-profit organisations that facilitates responsible tourism through the promotion of cultural tourism. Their managing director, Ana Lemmer, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about their offerings.

Guest: Ana  Lemmer, Managing Director  at Fair Trade Tourism South Africa

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: Cultural tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at the US & French Open

14 September 2020 6:06 AM

The CEO of Tennis South Africa, Richard Glover, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to discuss the conclusion of the US Open and the coming French Open which will be one of the first sporting events that will welcome spectators since the start of Covid-19.  

Guest: Richard Glover, CEO at Tennis SA 

Topic: A look at the US & French Open

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster

14 September 2020 5:27 AM

The Democratic Alliance has called on the government to put an end to the ongoing extensions of the National State of Disaster. The current one ends on 15 September 2020 and has been extended to 15 October 2020. DA Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Haniff Hoosen, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast for their take on what should happen next.
Guest: Haniff Hoosen, Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: DA calls for an end to the national state of disaster

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preserving indigenous languages

14 September 2020 5:06 AM

Last week, the South African Book Development Council hosted its first online National Book Week with a strong focus on indigenous languages. CEO of the council, Elitha Van Der Sandt, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the importance of preserving indigenous language during Heritage Month and beyond.


Guest: Elitha Van Der Sandt, CEO at South African Book Development Council
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Preserving indigenous languages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

11 September 2020 6:14 AM

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has over the years come under the fire for not being inclusive especially with nominations for the Best Picture Category. Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about the Academy's move to change the criteria for nominations.

Guests: Gayle Edmunds, Movie critic at CapeTalk

Topic: New inclusion standards for 2024 Oscars

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

Africa World

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

Business Opinion Politics

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

Local Politics Business

EWN Highlights

Former ANC NMB Councillor Lungisa begins serving his 2-year jail term

17 September 2020 3:23 PM

Hunt is over for Kaizer Chiefs as Gavin is appointed head coach

17 September 2020 3:10 PM

SAA administrators call for creditor meeting on Friday following funding snag

17 September 2020 2:59 PM

