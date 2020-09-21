ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Scrap the Water tariffs now!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 10:08
BBC world news update from London with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston - BBC Correspondent
Today at 10:33
City of Cape Town We are open for business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Its tax time again
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Will remote working become the norm after COVID-19?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Ravens - CEO of Accelerate Cape Town
Today at 11:32
Covid 19-Time for recovery of substance abuse or dependence is now, dont be anxious,you will be OK!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nikki Edwards
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Today at 11:45
Recovery coaching can help you stay clean of illicit and legal substance abuse or dependence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Nikki Edwards - Certified Professional Recovery Coach & Peer Recovery Specialist Facilitator
Today at 12:06
The context of the role of international banks in economic crime - FinCEN files
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamello Mosiana - ‎Researcher: Advocacy and Investigations at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:37
Teachers working from home to return to school today - Sadtu responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dean Carlson - CEO at BrainFarm
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ciko Thomas - Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank
Latest Local
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
App gives you free legal advice at the touch of a button Molao365 legal app offers free legal advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is available in a number of South African languages. 20 September 2020 9:37 AM
Golden Arrow offers R200,000 reward for info linked to latest bus torching Golden Arrow Bus Services is offering a R200, 000 for information relating to a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday... 18 September 2020 5:08 PM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
Ex-NMB councillor Andile Lungisa back behind bars, bail bid to be heard Monday Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was sent back to prison on Thursday after handing himself over authorities... 18 September 2020 1:29 PM
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
SAA creditors set to meet to review plan as govt fails to raise new funding The creditor meeting will be convened to discuss the funding issue and the proposed future of the cash strapped state-owned entity... 18 September 2020 10:17 AM
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
Tummy aches are 'the Sherlock Holmes area of medicine' International SOS MD, Dr Charl Loggerenberg gives us the lowdown on abdominal discomfort, the possible causes and what to do. 19 September 2020 8:07 AM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Should a giraffe wear its tie at the top or bottom? Don’t answer too quickly... It’s not as simple a question as you think. The debate on social media is fierce. And so it should be - it's Flippant Friday! 18 September 2020 10:47 AM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

21 September 2020 5:40 AM

The ANC Provincial Executive Committee in Gauging is expected to release the findings of the integrity commission on Monday into alleged PPE corruption. The Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Jacob Khawe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the meeting.
Guest: Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute of Research and Development
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation

21 September 2020 6:15 AM

The United Public Safety Front in the Western Cape is calling for an independent investigation into the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear in Cape Town. Kinnear, who was part of the anti-gang unit, was shot and killed outside his house on Friday. UPSF Director, John Cloete, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with some insights on what happened.

Guest: John Cloete, Director at United Public Safety Front

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation

Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

18 September 2020 6:17 AM

Four-time league winning coach, Gavin Hunt, starts his new job as Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday. Soccer Laduma editor, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on whether this is a game-changer or not.

Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma

Topic: Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

Some exams scrapped for 2020

18 September 2020 5:32 AM

The Department of Basic Education has done away with the final exams for grades 10 and 11 for this year. Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says they will only be doing controlled tests. Mhlanga joins Africa Early Breakfast to give an update on the rest of the school year.
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Some exams scrapped for 2020

The arts industry calls for events to be opened

18 September 2020 5:15 AM

Hundreds of artists marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday to demand that the president fully open the entertainment industry. Advisor to the South African Creative Practitioners Union, Rudolph Mamabolo, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on their concerns.
Guest: Rudolph Mamabolo, Advisor at South African Creative Practitioners 
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The arts industry calls for events to be opened

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day

18 September 2020 5:09 AM

Kfm morning host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day next week.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day

SA's economic recovery plan

17 September 2020 5:30 AM

As the country gets set to move to alert level one on the first of October and we welcome international travellers to the country - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new economic recovery plan.  Economist at Nedbank, Isaac Matshego, joins Africa on early Breakfast to unpack what we know.


Guest: Isaac Matshego, Economist at Nedbank
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: SA's economic recovery plan

Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe

16 September 2020 6:10 AM

Military and Defence Analyst, Helmoed Heitman, says the alleged misuse of a state Air Force flight is not unique to South Africa. Heitman joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the contentious issue of the Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula giving an ANC delegation a "lift" to Zimbabwe.
 
Guest: Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defence Analyst 
Topic: Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe 

An update on the situation in Mali

16 September 2020 5:24 AM

West African leaders fear that the coup in Mali could set a dangerous precedent if action is not taken soon. Senior Researcher on Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies, Allan Ngari, speaks to Africa Melane about the latest on the ground in Mali.

Guest: Allan Ngari, Senior Researcher, Complex Threats in Africa at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: An update on the situation in Mali

Joburg heritage

16 September 2020 5:07 AM

As part of Heritage Month we look at various ways we can enjoy our country's heritage. The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation is a non-profit organisation that works to preserve the province's rich heritage. Chairperson, Kathy Munro, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about what they do. 
Guest: Kathy Munro, Chairperson  at Johannesburg Heritage Foundation
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Joburg heritage 

