SANBS experiencing critical shortages

The Department of Basic Education has done away with the final exams for grades 10 and 11 for this year. Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says they will only be doing controlled tests. Mhlanga joins Africa Early Breakfast to give an update on the rest of the school year.

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Topic: Some exams scrapped for 2020

