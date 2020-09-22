The South African Blood Service says it is experiencing critical supply shortages and has called on eligible people to donate blood as soon as they can. Africa speaks to Communications Officer, Khensani Mahlangu, on what people can do to assist.
Guest: Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: SANBS experiencing critical shortages
The IEC says it is ready to go ahead with 96 by-elections that were forced to be rescheduled due to the national lockdown. The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters, Masego Seburi, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the procedures that will be followed on by-election day.
Guest: Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: By-elections set for November
The United Public Safety Front in the Western Cape is calling for an independent investigation into the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear in Cape Town. Kinnear, who was part of the anti-gang unit, was shot and killed outside his house on Friday. UPSF Director, John Cloete, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with some insights on what happened.
Guest: John Cloete, Director at United Public Safety Front
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation
The ANC Provincial Executive Committee in Gauging is expected to release the findings of the integrity commission on Monday into alleged PPE corruption. The Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Jacob Khawe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the meeting.
Guest: Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute of Research and Development
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon
Four-time league winning coach, Gavin Hunt, starts his new job as Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday. Soccer Laduma editor, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on whether this is a game-changer or not.
Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma
Topic: Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs
The Department of Basic Education has done away with the final exams for grades 10 and 11 for this year. Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says they will only be doing controlled tests. Mhlanga joins Africa Early Breakfast to give an update on the rest of the school year.
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Some exams scrapped for 2020
Hundreds of artists marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday to demand that the president fully open the entertainment industry. Advisor to the South African Creative Practitioners Union, Rudolph Mamabolo, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on their concerns.
Guest: Rudolph Mamabolo, Advisor at South African Creative Practitioners
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The arts industry calls for events to be opened
Kfm morning host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day next week.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day
As the country gets set to move to alert level one on the first of October and we welcome international travellers to the country - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new economic recovery plan. Economist at Nedbank, Isaac Matshego, joins Africa on early Breakfast to unpack what we know.
Guest: Isaac Matshego, Economist at Nedbank
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: SA's economic recovery plan
Military and Defence Analyst, Helmoed Heitman, says the alleged misuse of a state Air Force flight is not unique to South Africa. Heitman joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the contentious issue of the Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula giving an ANC delegation a "lift" to Zimbabwe.
Guest: Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defence Analyst
Topic: Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe