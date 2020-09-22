By-elections set for November

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
Tsogo Sun Hotels ready for international visitors
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
John Van Rooyen - Cape Region Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotels
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How have old age homes coped with Covid-19?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leon Courie - General Manager at Kensington Home for the Aged
Today at 06:40
Online trading scammers make a meal out of South Africans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miguel Dias De Freitas - SADC region, territory account manager for Check Point
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits Univesity
Today at 07:20
Untitled: What now for overdue vehicle licenses?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jandré Bakker - Head of Communications at Transport And Public Works
Today at 08:07
How many cases of Covid-19 corruption and fraud is the SIU investigating?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 08:21
Controversial River Club development gets final green light
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marvin Charles - Metro writer at Cape Argus
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
DA responds to De Lille on the tender allegations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Graham-Maré - Shadow Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at Democratic Alliance
Today at 14:40
World Rhino Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff Xanthea Limberg says it adopts the same tariff model as all municipalities in SA to ensure fixed and stable income for service. 21 September 2020 12:03 PM
WCED update on teachers with comorbidities returning to school WC Ed Dept gives over 2,000 teachers in the province with comorbidities who applied for original concession, a week's extension. 21 September 2020 11:15 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious My Kreepy Krauly Teacher spoof on wonderful octopus doccie My Octopus Teacher, the story of Craig Foster's friendship with an octopus off Simon's Town coast has made waves worldwide. 21 September 2020 10:19 AM
View all Local
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
Van Loggerenberg says KPMG chair Nkuhlu was 'unequivocal and emphatic' Former Sars executive says this may go a way to helping families affected by the discredited report that saw Sars employees fired. 21 September 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
View all Politics
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Business
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend. 20 September 2020 7:11 AM
Yoni steaming for vaginal health as old as time - traditional healer Traditional Health Practitioner Nicky van Eck Zolezzi explains the practice which has become so popular recently. 19 September 2020 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
We’ll find the money (R10.5bn)! We won’t allow SAA to die – Public Enterprises The "new" SAA needs more than R10 billion to take off. Arabile Gumede interviews Intellidex’s Peter Attard Montalto. 21 September 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
By-elections set for November

By-elections set for November

22 September 2020 5:28 AM

The IEC says it is ready to go ahead with 96 by-elections that were forced to be rescheduled due to the national lockdown. The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters, Masego Seburi, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the procedures that will be followed on by-election day.

Guest: Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: By-elections set for November


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

SANBS experiencing critical shortages

22 September 2020 5:11 AM

The South African Blood Service says it is experiencing critical supply shortages and has called on eligible people to donate blood as soon as they can. Africa speaks to Communications Officer, Khensani Mahlangu, on what people can do to assist.

Guest: Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: SANBS experiencing critical shortages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation

21 September 2020 6:15 AM

The United Public Safety Front in the Western Cape is calling for an independent investigation into the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear in Cape Town. Kinnear, who was part of the anti-gang unit, was shot and killed outside his house on Friday. UPSF Director, John Cloete, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with some insights on what happened.

Guest: John Cloete, Director at United Public Safety Front

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

21 September 2020 5:40 AM

The ANC Provincial Executive Committee in Gauging is expected to release the findings of the integrity commission on Monday into alleged PPE corruption. The Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Jacob Khawe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the meeting.
Guest: Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute of Research and Development
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

18 September 2020 6:17 AM

Four-time league winning coach, Gavin Hunt, starts his new job as Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday. Soccer Laduma editor, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on whether this is a game-changer or not.

Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma

Topic: Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some exams scrapped for 2020

18 September 2020 5:32 AM

The Department of Basic Education has done away with the final exams for grades 10 and 11 for this year. Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says they will only be doing controlled tests. Mhlanga joins Africa Early Breakfast to give an update on the rest of the school year.
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Some exams scrapped for 2020

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The arts industry calls for events to be opened

18 September 2020 5:15 AM

Hundreds of artists marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday to demand that the president fully open the entertainment industry. Advisor to the South African Creative Practitioners Union, Rudolph Mamabolo, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on their concerns.
Guest: Rudolph Mamabolo, Advisor at South African Creative Practitioners 
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The arts industry calls for events to be opened

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day

18 September 2020 5:09 AM

Kfm morning host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day next week.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's economic recovery plan

17 September 2020 5:30 AM

As the country gets set to move to alert level one on the first of October and we welcome international travellers to the country - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new economic recovery plan.  Economist at Nedbank, Isaac Matshego, joins Africa on early Breakfast to unpack what we know.


Guest: Isaac Matshego, Economist at Nedbank
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: SA's economic recovery plan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe

16 September 2020 6:10 AM

Military and Defence Analyst, Helmoed Heitman, says the alleged misuse of a state Air Force flight is not unique to South Africa. Heitman joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the contentious issue of the Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula giving an ANC delegation a "lift" to Zimbabwe.
 
Guest: Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defence Analyst 
Topic: Unusual" travels to Zimbabwe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town responds to call to scrap R100 water tariff

Local Politics

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

Business Opinion

My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

UIF confident it now has right data to carry out legitimate TERS payments

21 September 2020 8:21 PM

Restaurant association wants to know why nightclubs can’t open under level 1

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and cool Tuesday, with a few hot spots

21 September 2020 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA