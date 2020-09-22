Tsogo Sun Hotels ready for international visitors

The IEC says it is ready to go ahead with 96 by-elections that were forced to be rescheduled due to the national lockdown. The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters, Masego Seburi, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the procedures that will be followed on by-election day.



Guest: Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topic: By-elections set for November

