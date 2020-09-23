Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
A look at the 75th UNGA
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Do your part to help keep the beach clean
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Deneys - Co-founder at Just a Small Piece
Today at 06:40
WanderLust Wednesday: Passport applications and renewals
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 07:20
Abusive "cult" with lucrative business links exposed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adriaan Basson, editor, News24
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Whose heritage is it anyway?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter-Dirk Uys
Patric Tariq Mellet
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
Effects of lockdown on children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sebastian Van As
Today at 10:45
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Daily Maverick launches newspaper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?

Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?

23 September 2020 5:07 AM

Researchers say the Covid-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the effectiveness of urban planning in Africa. One of the researchers, Research & Policy Coordinator at the University of Southern Queensland Australia, Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, reflects on their findings and recommendations. 

Guest: Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, Research & Policy Coordinator at University of Southern Queensland

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Tsogo Sun Hotels ready for international visitors

22 September 2020 6:07 AM

With international travel returning to South Africa from 1 October, Tsogo Sun Hotels Cape Regional Operations Director, John van Rooyen speaks to Africa on measures they have taken to ensure that guests have safe stay during their holidays.

Guest: John Van Rooyen, Cape Region Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotels 

Topic: Tsogo Sun Hotels ready for international visitors

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By-elections set for November

22 September 2020 5:28 AM

The IEC says it is ready to go ahead with 96 by-elections that were forced to be rescheduled due to the national lockdown. The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters, Masego Seburi, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the procedures that will be followed on by-election day.

Guest: Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: By-elections set for November

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANBS experiencing critical shortages

22 September 2020 5:11 AM

The South African Blood Service says it is experiencing critical supply shortages and has called on eligible people to donate blood as soon as they can. Africa speaks to Communications Officer, Khensani Mahlangu, on what people can do to assist.

Guest: Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: SANBS experiencing critical shortages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation

21 September 2020 6:15 AM

The United Public Safety Front in the Western Cape is calling for an independent investigation into the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear in Cape Town. Kinnear, who was part of the anti-gang unit, was shot and killed outside his house on Friday. UPSF Director, John Cloete, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with some insights on what happened.

Guest: John Cloete, Director at United Public Safety Front

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

21 September 2020 5:40 AM

The ANC Provincial Executive Committee in Gauging is expected to release the findings of the integrity commission on Monday into alleged PPE corruption. The Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Jacob Khawe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the meeting.
Guest: Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute of Research and Development
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

18 September 2020 6:17 AM

Four-time league winning coach, Gavin Hunt, starts his new job as Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday. Soccer Laduma editor, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on whether this is a game-changer or not.

Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma

Topic: Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some exams scrapped for 2020

18 September 2020 5:32 AM

The Department of Basic Education has done away with the final exams for grades 10 and 11 for this year. Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says they will only be doing controlled tests. Mhlanga joins Africa Early Breakfast to give an update on the rest of the school year.
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Some exams scrapped for 2020

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The arts industry calls for events to be opened

18 September 2020 5:15 AM

Hundreds of artists marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday to demand that the president fully open the entertainment industry. Advisor to the South African Creative Practitioners Union, Rudolph Mamabolo, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on their concerns.
Guest: Rudolph Mamabolo, Advisor at South African Creative Practitioners 
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: The arts industry calls for events to be opened

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day

18 September 2020 5:09 AM

Kfm morning host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day next week.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  latest news from the world of fitness and what you can do to celebrate Heritage Day

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

