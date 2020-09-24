Preserving memory and meaning

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical Aid Scheme price increase expected despite impact of pandemic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodienn
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn with Helen Seeney
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:16
City Sightseeing Heritage Day Specials
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mandi Jarman
Today at 10:45
Innovation Challenge for Africa’s Top Space-Tech Ideas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Davis Cook - CEO for the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS)
Today at 11:05
The Social Dilemma Doccie on Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder of MySociaLife, a digital life skills programme for students
Today at 11:32
Home Affairs offering Visa services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:10
REPLAY: INTERVIEW WITH PATRIC TARIQ MELLET
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
The fate of independent museums in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:23
Even the rich steal electricity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
JERUSALEMA IS NOT FILLING THE STOMACHS OF THE HUNGRY!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanie Fredericks
Today at 12:45
A look at Africa with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
SA must fix its ‘dop system’ - Carlos Amato
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:39
Retail Capital has injected over R500m relief into troubled economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
Latest Local
Wheels come off for YapYap clients (recall the 'new car for R699 a month' guy?) The originator of the scheme is the man behind the 'Drive a new car for R699 a month' fiasco years back, warns Wendy Knowler. 23 September 2020 8:00 PM
Here's some good news...Silvermine reopens ahead of Heritage Day weekend The popular site reopens from today (Wednesday) but is operating a strict no mask, no entry policy according to SANParks. 23 September 2020 5:50 PM
Gatvol South Africans whistleblowing to root out corruption says report A Corruption Watch report reveals almost 2 000 people blew the whistle on corruption during the first half of 2020. 23 September 2020 5:36 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
'I inherited a department that already had a bad reputation' - de Lille Public works Minister Patricia de Lille responds to a slew of allegations made against her by the Democratic Alliance. 23 September 2020 1:14 PM
Heritage Day: healing generations of hurt and trauma through facts and laughter Refilwe Moloto chats to iconic satirist Pieter Dirk-Uys is and heritage activist Patrick Tariq Mellett about our complex heritage. 23 September 2020 12:20 PM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for less people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
'Wholesale food prices are coming down. Retailers still charge lockdown prices' "Retailers were quick to hike prices but slow to lower them," says the Competition Commission. "There's a history of this." 23 September 2020 3:29 PM
Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches Need a passport? Home Affairs is now operating fully, but it's inundated. Check this out before trying your luck. 23 September 2020 11:08 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won't die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike' Data used to determine the hike was gathered before the economy-crushing lockdown, says Felicity Purchase (City of Cape Town). 24 September 2020 8:28 AM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
How to talk to your child about porn – and, importantly, how not to Pippa Hudson interviews Pam Buchalter, a psychologist and co-founder of Klikd, a platform for parenting in the digital age. 22 September 2020 3:31 PM
Preserving memory and meaning

Preserving memory and meaning

24 September 2020 5:12 AM

Founder and CEO of the National Heritage Site, Liliesleaf, Nicholas Wolpe, joins Africa to reflect on how Heritage Day and history intertwine. Liliesleaf is the site where the Rivonia triallists were arrested for colluding against the apartheid government.
Guest: Nicholas Wolpe, Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Trust
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Preserving memory and meaning


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

A look at the 75th UNGA

23 September 2020 6:07 AM

The Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, Dr David Monyae, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on the 75th sitting of the United Nations General Assembly. The UNGA, sitting virtually because of Covid-19, will be a disgusting matter of climate change and the fourth industrial revolution.

 Guest: Dr. David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg 

Topic: A look at the 75th UNGA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liquor industry responds to business breaking curfew

23 September 2020 5:37 AM

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says several shebeens, taverns and restaurants are breaking lockdown rules by staying open past curfew. A representative of the liquor industry, Lucky Ntimane, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on where the problem areas are.

Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative at Alcohol Industry

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Liquor industry responds to business breaking curfew

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?

23 September 2020 5:07 AM

Researchers say the Covid-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the effectiveness of urban planning in Africa. One of the researchers, Research & Policy Coordinator at the University of Southern Queensland Australia, Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, reflects on their findings and recommendations. 

Guest: Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, Research & Policy Coordinator at University of Southern Queensland

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun Hotels ready for international visitors

22 September 2020 6:07 AM

With international travel returning to South Africa from 1 October, Tsogo Sun Hotels Cape Regional Operations Director, John van Rooyen speaks to Africa on measures they have taken to ensure that guests have safe stay during their holidays.

Guest: John Van Rooyen, Cape Region Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotels 

Topic: Tsogo Sun Hotels ready for international visitors

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By-elections set for November

22 September 2020 5:28 AM

The IEC says it is ready to go ahead with 96 by-elections that were forced to be rescheduled due to the national lockdown. The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters, Masego Seburi, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the procedures that will be followed on by-election day.

Guest: Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: By-elections set for November

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANBS experiencing critical shortages

22 September 2020 5:11 AM

The South African Blood Service says it is experiencing critical supply shortages and has called on eligible people to donate blood as soon as they can. Africa speaks to Communications Officer, Khensani Mahlangu, on what people can do to assist.

Guest: Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: SANBS experiencing critical shortages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation

21 September 2020 6:15 AM

The United Public Safety Front in the Western Cape is calling for an independent investigation into the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear in Cape Town. Kinnear, who was part of the anti-gang unit, was shot and killed outside his house on Friday. UPSF Director, John Cloete, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with some insights on what happened.

Guest: John Cloete, Director at United Public Safety Front

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Charl Kinnear: Popcru calls for in-depth investigation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

21 September 2020 5:40 AM

The ANC Provincial Executive Committee in Gauging is expected to release the findings of the integrity commission on Monday into alleged PPE corruption. The Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Jacob Khawe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the meeting.
Guest: Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute of Research and Development
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: ANC Gauteng PEC to release PPE findings soon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

18 September 2020 6:17 AM

Four-time league winning coach, Gavin Hunt, starts his new job as Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday. Soccer Laduma editor, Vuyani Joni, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on whether this is a game-changer or not.

Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma

Topic: Gavin Hunt to coach Chiefs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'It would be catastrophic for consumers if Transnet gets 20% port tariff hike'

Business Opinion

Business Opinion

Long queues at Home Affairs: skip them by visiting any of these 4 bank branches

Business Lifestyle

Business Lifestyle

'Lerato Pillay doesn't exist. Sifiso Gwala is the one actually spewing hate'

Local

Local

Tracking the global COVID-19 death toll

24 September 2020 8:49 AM

Man questioned in connection with Charl Kinnear murder – reports

24 September 2020 8:38 AM

24 September 2020 8:38 AM

Nigeria fuel truck fire kills 23: president

24 September 2020 8:26 AM

