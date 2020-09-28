If you are about to close the deal on a new house take a listen to Conveyancer, Denoon Sampson, giving a step by step guide on how to negotiate a fast and trouble-free property transfer.
Guest: Denoon Sampson, Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
Topic: How to negotiate a quick and trouble-free property transfer
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Evita Bezuidenhout and Pieter-Dirk Uys reflect on 85 and 75 years respectively.
Guest: Pieter-Dirk Uys
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout’s birthdays
Various governmental departments are finalising the list of countries that will be able to travel to South Africa from next week when the international borders reopen. Head of communications at the Tourism Department, Blessing Manale, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to highlight the criteria being taken into consideration.
Guest: Blessing Manale, Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Topic: The criteria for international travel
Founder and CEO of the National Heritage Site, Liliesleaf, Nicholas Wolpe, joins Africa to reflect on how Heritage Day and history intertwine. Liliesleaf is the site where the Rivonia triallists were arrested for colluding against the apartheid government.
Guest: Nicholas Wolpe, Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Trust
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Preserving memory and meaning
The Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, Dr David Monyae, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on the 75th sitting of the United Nations General Assembly. The UNGA, sitting virtually because of Covid-19, will be a disgusting matter of climate change and the fourth industrial revolution.
Guest: Dr. David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Topic: A look at the 75th UNGA
Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says several shebeens, taverns and restaurants are breaking lockdown rules by staying open past curfew. A representative of the liquor industry, Lucky Ntimane, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on where the problem areas are.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative at Alcohol Industry
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Liquor industry responds to business breaking curfew
Researchers say the Covid-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the effectiveness of urban planning in Africa. One of the researchers, Research & Policy Coordinator at the University of Southern Queensland Australia, Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, reflects on their findings and recommendations.
Guest: Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, Research & Policy Coordinator at University of Southern Queensland
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?
With international travel returning to South Africa from 1 October, Tsogo Sun Hotels Cape Regional Operations Director, John van Rooyen speaks to Africa on measures they have taken to ensure that guests have safe stay during their holidays.
Guest: John Van Rooyen, Cape Region Operations Director at Tsogo Sun Hotels
Topic: Tsogo Sun Hotels ready for international visitors
The IEC says it is ready to go ahead with 96 by-elections that were forced to be rescheduled due to the national lockdown. The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Matters, Masego Seburi, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the procedures that will be followed on by-election day.
Guest: Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: By-elections set for November
The South African Blood Service says it is experiencing critical supply shortages and has called on eligible people to donate blood as soon as they can. Africa speaks to Communications Officer, Khensani Mahlangu, on what people can do to assist.
Guest: Khensani Mahlangu, Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: SANBS experiencing critical shortages