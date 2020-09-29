At least two international airlines have announced that they will be resuming flights to some South African cities once the country's borders reopen for International guests. The CEO of the Association Of Southern African Travel Agents, Otto de Vries, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the return of the travel agent industry.
Guest: Otto de Vries, CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: SA open for business soon
The topic of illegal land occupation is once again making headlines. This time, Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg is in the headlines. Africa speaks to the head of advocacy and organising at the Social Justice Coalition, Nkosikhona Swartbooi, on the crux of the issue and what the government should do to intervene.
Guest: Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising at Social Justice Coalition
Topic: Illegal land occupations
South Africa's unemployment figures are expected to remain bleak when Stats SA releases its figures for the second quarter. Speaking to Africa on Early Breakfast labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane, says it will only get worse.
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and Labour Analyst
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: The state of the labour market
Evita Bezuidenhout and Pieter-Dirk Uys reflect on 85 and 75 years respectively.
Guest: Pieter-Dirk Uys
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout’s birthdays
If you are about to close the deal on a new house take a listen to Conveyancer, Denoon Sampson, giving a step by step guide on how to negotiate a fast and trouble-free property transfer.
Guest: Denoon Sampson, Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
Topic: How to negotiate a quick and trouble-free property transfer
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Various governmental departments are finalising the list of countries that will be able to travel to South Africa from next week when the international borders reopen. Head of communications at the Tourism Department, Blessing Manale, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to highlight the criteria being taken into consideration.
Guest: Blessing Manale, Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Topic: The criteria for international travel
Founder and CEO of the National Heritage Site, Liliesleaf, Nicholas Wolpe, joins Africa to reflect on how Heritage Day and history intertwine. Liliesleaf is the site where the Rivonia triallists were arrested for colluding against the apartheid government.
Guest: Nicholas Wolpe, Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Trust
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Preserving memory and meaning
The Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, Dr David Monyae, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on the 75th sitting of the United Nations General Assembly. The UNGA, sitting virtually because of Covid-19, will be a disgusting matter of climate change and the fourth industrial revolution.
Guest: Dr. David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Topic: A look at the 75th UNGA
Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says several shebeens, taverns and restaurants are breaking lockdown rules by staying open past curfew. A representative of the liquor industry, Lucky Ntimane, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on where the problem areas are.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative at Alcohol Industry
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Liquor industry responds to business breaking curfew
Researchers say the Covid-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the effectiveness of urban planning in Africa. One of the researchers, Research & Policy Coordinator at the University of Southern Queensland Australia, Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, reflects on their findings and recommendations.
Guest: Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, Research & Policy Coordinator at University of Southern Queensland
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?