The state of the labour market

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Slashed salaries are ruining lives of SAA Technical workers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tinyiko Mashele
Today at 07:20
Why does IMF loan equal fear to so many in cash-strapped SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Additional electricity generation not enough to solve South Africa’s energy crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tygue Theron - Commercial Head at Energy Partners Intelligence.
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Understanding Islamic banking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amman Muhammad - CEO of Islamic Banking at FNB
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
GovChat.Org
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:45
Cape Town's International Darts Champion
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Township Bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stephanie Barden
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses befor... 28 September 2020 6:52 PM
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019 The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate... 28 September 2020 5:44 PM
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experie... 28 September 2020 4:39 PM
View all Local
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon' The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city. 28 September 2020 1:58 PM
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously' International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong. 28 September 2020 8:55 AM
View all Politics
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University). 28 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
The state of the labour market

The state of the labour market

29 September 2020 5:37 AM

South Africa's unemployment figures are expected to remain bleak when Stats SA releases its figures for the second quarter. Speaking to Africa on Early Breakfast labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane, says it will only get worse.

Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and Labour Analyst 
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: The state of the labour market 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Illegal land occupations

29 September 2020 6:08 AM

The topic of illegal land occupation is once again making headlines. This time, Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg is in the headlines. Africa speaks to the head of advocacy and organising at the Social Justice Coalition, Nkosikhona Swartbooi, on the crux of the issue and what the government should do to intervene.

Guest: Nkosikhona Swartbooi,  Head of Advocacy and Organising  at Social Justice Coalition
Topic: Illegal land occupations 

SA open for business soon

29 September 2020 5:10 AM

At least two international airlines have announced that they will be resuming flights to some South African cities once the country's borders reopen for International guests. The CEO of the Association Of Southern African Travel Agents, Otto de Vries, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the return of the travel agent industry.


Guest: Otto  de Vries, CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 
Topics: SA open for business soon

Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout’s birthdays

28 September 2020 6:04 AM

Evita Bezuidenhout and Pieter-Dirk Uys reflect on 85 and 75 years respectively.
Guest: Pieter-Dirk Uys 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout’s birthdays

How to negotiate a quick and trouble-free property transfer

28 September 2020 5:08 AM

If you are about to close the deal on a new house take a listen to Conveyancer, Denoon Sampson, giving a step by step guide on how to negotiate a fast and trouble-free property transfer. 
Guest: Denoon Sampson, Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
Topic: How to negotiate a quick and trouble-free property transfer
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

The criteria for international travel

25 September 2020 5:42 AM

Various governmental departments are finalising the list of countries that will be able to travel to South Africa from next week when the international borders reopen. Head of communications at the Tourism Department, Blessing Manale, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to highlight the criteria being taken into consideration.

Guest: Blessing Manale, Spokesperson  at Department of Tourism

Topic: The criteria for international travel

Preserving memory and meaning

24 September 2020 5:12 AM

Founder and CEO of the National Heritage Site, Liliesleaf, Nicholas Wolpe, joins Africa to reflect on how Heritage Day and history intertwine. Liliesleaf is the site where the Rivonia triallists were arrested for colluding against the apartheid government.
Guest: Nicholas Wolpe, Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Trust
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Preserving memory and meaning

A look at the 75th UNGA

23 September 2020 6:07 AM

The Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, Dr David Monyae, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on the 75th sitting of the United Nations General Assembly. The UNGA, sitting virtually because of Covid-19, will be a disgusting matter of climate change and the fourth industrial revolution.

 Guest: Dr. David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg 

Topic: A look at the 75th UNGA

Liquor industry responds to business breaking curfew

23 September 2020 5:37 AM

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says several shebeens, taverns and restaurants are breaking lockdown rules by staying open past curfew. A representative of the liquor industry, Lucky Ntimane, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast on where the problem areas are.

Guest: Lucky Ntimane, Representative at Alcohol Industry

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Liquor industry responds to business breaking curfew

Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?

23 September 2020 5:07 AM

Researchers say the Covid-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the effectiveness of urban planning in Africa. One of the researchers, Research & Policy Coordinator at the University of Southern Queensland Australia, Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, reflects on their findings and recommendations. 

Guest: Michael Odei Erdiaw-Kwasie, Research & Policy Coordinator at University of Southern Queensland

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Can Covid-19 transform urban planning in Africa?

Trending

All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

Business Lifestyle

Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden

Local

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Survivor of KwaNdengezi shootings wants to know why she was targeted

29 September 2020 6:51 AM

188 more COVID-19 fatalities take SA death toll to 16,586

29 September 2020 6:19 AM

Policeman pleads not guilty in Breonna Taylor case

29 September 2020 6:14 AM

