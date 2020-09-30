The Executive Director at the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa, Kecia Rust, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss options available to people who do not qualify for RDP housing but also cannot afford steep bond repayments either.
Guest: Kecia Rust, Executive Director at Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Housing finance options
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on Tuesday found that 10.3 million young people are unemployed. The CEO of the National Youth Development Agency, Waseem Carrim, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the best way to address the unemployment figures in the country.
Guest: Waseem Carrim, CEO at National Youth Development Agency
Topic: Youth unemployment figures
US President, Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have faced off in their first presidential debate. Associate editor of the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, shares some key takeaways.
Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: First debate: Biden vs Trump
The topic of illegal land occupation is once again making headlines. This time, Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg is in the headlines. Africa speaks to the head of advocacy and organising at the Social Justice Coalition, Nkosikhona Swartbooi, on the crux of the issue and what the government should do to intervene.
Guest: Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising at Social Justice Coalition
Topic: Illegal land occupations
South Africa's unemployment figures are expected to remain bleak when Stats SA releases its figures for the second quarter. Speaking to Africa on Early Breakfast labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane, says it will only get worse.
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and Labour Analyst
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: The state of the labour market
At least two international airlines have announced that they will be resuming flights to some South African cities once the country's borders reopen for International guests. The CEO of the Association Of Southern African Travel Agents, Otto de Vries, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the return of the travel agent industry.
Guest: Otto de Vries, CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: SA open for business soon
Evita Bezuidenhout and Pieter-Dirk Uys reflect on 85 and 75 years respectively.
Guest: Pieter-Dirk Uys
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Pieter-Dirk Uys and Evita Bezuidenhout’s birthdays
If you are about to close the deal on a new house take a listen to Conveyancer, Denoon Sampson, giving a step by step guide on how to negotiate a fast and trouble-free property transfer.
Guest: Denoon Sampson, Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
Topic: How to negotiate a quick and trouble-free property transfer
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Various governmental departments are finalising the list of countries that will be able to travel to South Africa from next week when the international borders reopen. Head of communications at the Tourism Department, Blessing Manale, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to highlight the criteria being taken into consideration.
Guest: Blessing Manale, Spokesperson at Department of Tourism
Topic: The criteria for international travel
Founder and CEO of the National Heritage Site, Liliesleaf, Nicholas Wolpe, joins Africa to reflect on how Heritage Day and history intertwine. Liliesleaf is the site where the Rivonia triallists were arrested for colluding against the apartheid government.
Guest: Nicholas Wolpe, Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Trust
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Preserving memory and meaning