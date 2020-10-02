The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development has announced processes to be followed by members of the public when applying for 896 farms measuring 700 0000 hectares of vacant State land in seven provinces. Africa speaks to the researcher, Nkanyiso Gumede, at the University of the Western Cape's Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies who helps us understand the process.
Guest: Nkanyiso Gumede, Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Topic: 700 000 hectares of land available to the public
The much-anticipated Green vs Gold Springbok Showdown will take place at Newlands on Saturday. Rugby commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Africa on Early Breakfast on what fans have to look forward to.
Guests: Xola Ntshinga, at Rugby Commentator
Topic: Rugby: Green vs Gold
Kfm morning host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from the world of fitness and sheds light on a bicycle tube recycling project in Cape Town.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Ciovita’s bicycle tube upcycling project
1 October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cancer Association of South Africa is launching a new online service which will provide support to metastatic breast cancer patients. Their National Relationship Manager, Cara Noble, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about their new service.
Guest: Cara Noble, National Relationship Manager at Cancer Association Of South Africa
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Breast cancer awareness month
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on Tuesday found that 10.3 million young people are unemployed. The CEO of the National Youth Development Agency, Waseem Carrim, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the best way to address the unemployment figures in the country.
Guest: Waseem Carrim, CEO at National Youth Development Agency
Topic: Youth unemployment figures
US President, Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have faced off in their first presidential debate. Associate editor of the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, shares some key takeaways.
Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: First debate: Biden vs Trump
The Executive Director at the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa, Kecia Rust, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss options available to people who do not qualify for RDP housing but also cannot afford steep bond repayments either.
Guest: Kecia Rust, Executive Director at Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Housing finance options
The topic of illegal land occupation is once again making headlines. This time, Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg is in the headlines. Africa speaks to the head of advocacy and organising at the Social Justice Coalition, Nkosikhona Swartbooi, on the crux of the issue and what the government should do to intervene.
Guest: Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising at Social Justice Coalition
Topic: Illegal land occupations
South Africa's unemployment figures are expected to remain bleak when Stats SA releases its figures for the second quarter. Speaking to Africa on Early Breakfast labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane, says it will only get worse.
Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and Labour Analyst
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: The state of the labour market
At least two international airlines have announced that they will be resuming flights to some South African cities once the country's borders reopen for International guests. The CEO of the Association Of Southern African Travel Agents, Otto de Vries, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast about the return of the travel agent industry.
Guest: Otto de Vries, CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: SA open for business soon