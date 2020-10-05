By-election registration turnout

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:55
Trump is Covid-19 positive
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Corruption busting opens assassination threat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi
Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury
Today at 07:20
Free State: Asbestos horror
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thanduxolo Jika
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Is it goodbye to Newlands?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zelt Marais - Western Province Rugby Football Union President
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on South East Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:20
Shadow Careers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edwin Pieterson - Mentor with Shadow Careers
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celeste Le Roux
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music - Jack Atlantic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jack Atlantic
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and... 4 October 2020 8:28 AM
South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in S... 3 October 2020 10:56 AM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday... 2 October 2020 10:37 AM
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering's hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town's most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent What's it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We're lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA's banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: 'The optics is good, but don't celebrate just yet' Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
By-election registration turnout

By-election registration turnout

5 October 2020 5:31 AM

Deputy CEO of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mawethu Mosery, gives an update on the turnout after the weekend's voter registration for the 96 municipal ward by-elections in November.

Guest: Denoon Sampson, Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu

Guest: Mawethu Mosery, Deputy CEO at IEC

Topic: By-election registration turnout


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Rugby: Green vs Gold

2 October 2020 6:19 AM

The much-anticipated Green vs Gold Springbok Showdown will take place at Newlands on Saturday.  Rugby commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Africa on Early Breakfast on what fans have to look forward to. 

Guests: Xola Ntshinga, at Rugby Commentator

Topic: Rugby: Green vs Gold

700 000 hectares of land available to the public

2 October 2020 5:25 AM

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development has announced processes to be followed by members of the public when applying for 896 farms measuring 700 0000 hectares of vacant State land in seven provinces. Africa speaks to the researcher, Nkanyiso Gumede, at the University of the Western Cape's Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies who helps us understand the process.

Guest: Nkanyiso Gumede, Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies

Topic: 700 000 hectares of land available to the public

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Ciovita’s bicycle tube upcycling project

2 October 2020 5:10 AM

Kfm morning host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from the world of fitness and sheds light on a bicycle tube recycling project in Cape Town.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Ciovita’s bicycle tube upcycling project

Breast cancer awareness month

1 October 2020 6:15 AM

1 October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cancer Association of South Africa is launching a new online service which will provide support to metastatic breast cancer patients. Their National Relationship Manager, Cara Noble, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about their new service.

Guest: Cara Noble, National Relationship Manager at Cancer Association Of South Africa

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Breast cancer awareness month

Youth unemployment figures

30 September 2020 6:14 AM

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on Tuesday found that 10.3 million young people are unemployed. The CEO of the National Youth Development Agency, Waseem Carrim, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the best way to address the unemployment figures in the country.

 Guest: Waseem Carrim, CEO at National Youth Development Agency 

Topic: Youth unemployment figures

First debate: Biden vs Trump

30 September 2020 5:34 AM

US President, Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have faced off in their first presidential debate. Associate editor of the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, shares some key takeaways. 

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: First debate: Biden vs Trump

Housing finance options

30 September 2020 5:08 AM

The Executive Director at the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa, Kecia Rust, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss options available to people who do not qualify for RDP housing but also cannot afford steep bond repayments either. 

Guest: Kecia Rust, Executive Director at Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Housing finance options

 

Illegal land occupations

29 September 2020 6:08 AM

The topic of illegal land occupation is once again making headlines. This time, Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg is in the headlines. Africa speaks to the head of advocacy and organising at the Social Justice Coalition, Nkosikhona Swartbooi, on the crux of the issue and what the government should do to intervene.

Guest: Nkosikhona Swartbooi,  Head of Advocacy and Organising  at Social Justice Coalition
Topic: Illegal land occupations 

The state of the labour market

29 September 2020 5:37 AM

South Africa's unemployment figures are expected to remain bleak when Stats SA releases its figures for the second quarter. Speaking to Africa on Early Breakfast labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane, says it will only get worse.

Guest: Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and Labour Analyst 
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: The state of the labour market 

[WATCH] Cele vows to solve Kinnear murder case as slain detective laid to rest

Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill

Local

Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe

Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 update: 38 more deaths, 1,573 new cases recorded in SA

5 October 2020 5:51 AM

Trial to begin of suspects in UK migrant truck tragedy

5 October 2020 5:42 AM

Trump criticised for leaving hospital to greet supporters

5 October 2020 5:28 AM

