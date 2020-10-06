Grade 12 learner shines at International Mathematical Olympia

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Alan Winde on Second Covid wave warning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 10:08
Cape Cannabis Club
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Stone - Director Cape Cannabis Club
125
Today at 10:33
Marine Hotel Hermanus accused of Racism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simeon Arends
125
Today at 10:45
Covid-19 How to use our creidt Life Insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
125
Today at 11:05
Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala
125
Today at 11:32
Young Listener starts new market in Pineland
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julia Slade - Young Entrepreneur-Pinelands Market
125
Today at 11:45
Ad feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:15
Students can't pay extra for tuition and housing because academic year ends in 2021, govt rules - Nsfas responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
125
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
125
Today at 12:27
Cosatu March preview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bheki Ntshalintshali - at Secretary-General Cosatu
125
Today at 12:37
State to lease more land to emerging farmers - PLAAS on the impact
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkanyiso Gumede - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
125
Today at 12:40
District Six (land claims) court ruling deals minister third blow - D6WC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicki van't Riet
125
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
Fundudzi report: axed csa boss thabang moroe failed in number of areas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
125
Today at 13:33
Travel - Swellendam winter school and tourism
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Paisley
125
Today at 14:50
Music - Sincerely Anne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anne Kriel
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
125
