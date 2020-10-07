Major union strike kicks off

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Monitoring sewage for a second wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Here's where you can go and how
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Friel - Chief Integration Officer at Travelstart
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: De Lille's back against the wall
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Bishop Lavis community want no bail for Kinnear's alleged killer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Lindhorst
Today at 07:38
Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caroline Peters - Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Mitigating informal settlement fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Francois Petousis - Head of Product at Lumkani
Edward Bosch - CoCT Fire and Rescue spokesperson
Dr Robyn Pharoah - Senior Researcher: Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction at Stellenbosch University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Blind art auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses foll... 6 October 2020 5:21 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve... 6 October 2020 3:26 PM
View all Politics
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
View all Business
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Major union strike kicks off

Major union strike kicks off

7 October 2020 5:28 AM

Scores of public service workers are set to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday. The workers say they will be taking a stand against corruption and unemployment. Secretary-General of the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa, Riefdah Ajam, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast to outline the strike action.

Guest: Riefdah Ajam, General Secretary at Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Major union strike kicks off


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Credit applications rise during lockdown

7 October 2020 5:15 AM

The National Credit Regulator says it has seen the highest credit rejection rate since it began its record keeping. Supervisor for Statistics and Research at the regulator, Bongani Gwexe, outlines the latest statistics on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Bongani Gwexe, Supervisor for Statistics and Research at National Credit Regulator (NCR)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Credit applications rise during lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grade 12 learner shines at International Mathematical Olympia

6 October 2020 6:07 AM

A grade 12 learner at the Horizon International High School has made history when he won a bronze medal at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad in Russia. Kgaogelo Bopape joins Africa Early Breakfast to talk about the journey.

Guest: Kgaogelo Bopape, Grade 12 at Horizon International High School  

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Grade 12 learner shines at International Mathematical Olympia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By-election registration turnout

5 October 2020 5:31 AM

Deputy CEO of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mawethu Mosery, gives an update on the turnout after the weekend's voter registration for the 96 municipal ward by-elections in November.

Guest: Denoon Sampson, Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu

Guest: Mawethu Mosery, Deputy CEO at IEC

Topic: By-election registration turnout

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rugby: Green vs Gold

2 October 2020 6:19 AM

The much-anticipated Green vs Gold Springbok Showdown will take place at Newlands on Saturday.  Rugby commentator, Xola Ntshinga, joins Africa on Early Breakfast on what fans have to look forward to. 

Guests: Xola Ntshinga, at Rugby Commentator

Topic: Rugby: Green vs Gold

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

700 000 hectares of land available to the public

2 October 2020 5:25 AM

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development has announced processes to be followed by members of the public when applying for 896 farms measuring 700 0000 hectares of vacant State land in seven provinces. Africa speaks to the researcher, Nkanyiso Gumede, at the University of the Western Cape's Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies who helps us understand the process.

Guest: Nkanyiso Gumede, Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies

Topic: 700 000 hectares of land available to the public

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Ciovita’s bicycle tube upcycling project

2 October 2020 5:10 AM

Kfm morning host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with an update on the latest news from the world of fitness and sheds light on a bicycle tube recycling project in Cape Town.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Ciovita’s bicycle tube upcycling project

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Breast cancer awareness month

1 October 2020 6:15 AM

1 October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cancer Association of South Africa is launching a new online service which will provide support to metastatic breast cancer patients. Their National Relationship Manager, Cara Noble, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about their new service.

Guest: Cara Noble, National Relationship Manager at Cancer Association Of South Africa

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Breast cancer awareness month

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth unemployment figures

30 September 2020 6:14 AM

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey released on Tuesday found that 10.3 million young people are unemployed. The CEO of the National Youth Development Agency, Waseem Carrim, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the best way to address the unemployment figures in the country.

 Guest: Waseem Carrim, CEO at National Youth Development Agency 

Topic: Youth unemployment figures

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First debate: Biden vs Trump

30 September 2020 5:34 AM

US President, Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have faced off in their first presidential debate. Associate editor of the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, shares some key takeaways. 

Guest: Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: First debate: Biden vs Trump

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu

Business Politics

CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Business

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Case against man accused of murdering Amahle Quku (17) postponed to Nov

6 October 2020 8:49 PM

Popcru: SAPS members on duty won't join Wednesday’s national strike

6 October 2020 8:05 PM

Rugby Championship decision looms for world champions Springboks

6 October 2020 7:58 PM

