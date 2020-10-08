About 15% of pregnancies end in miscarriages as a result of different medical reasons. Bereavement counsellor at Mama Nurture, Luzonne Mentz who has had a miscarriage herself, joins Africa to talk about experiencing a miscarriage and dealing with the grief that follows.
Guest: Luzonne Mentz, Bereavement counselor at Mama Nurture
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: The aftermath of a miscarriage
British Airways' last two Boeing 747 have taken their last flights. Editor at SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to reflect on these popular aircraft.
Guests: Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Host: Wasanga Mehana, In -for Africa Melane
Topic: British Airways Boeing 747 takes a bow
The Western Cape Government has amended its Covid-19 testing criteria to allow for all persons experiencing symptoms to be tested. Chief of Operations for the provincial Department of Health, Dr Saadiq Kariem, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast.
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Host: Wasanga Mehana, In -for Africa Melane
Topic: New Covid-19 testing criteria in the Western Cape
KFM morning's host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, is in Joburg this week to check out some new group exercise classes. Liezel joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to tell you all about her fitcation where she finds new and unique ways to keep fit.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Host: Wasanga Mehana, In -for Africa Melane
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitcation: New and unique ways to keep fit
Bafana Bafana is gearing up for their first friendlies since the national lockdown started. Sunday Times sports reporter, Sazi Hadebe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with some pre-game analysis.
Guest: Sazi Hadebe, Sports reporter at Sunday Times
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Bafana Bafana's first friendly since lockdown started
US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris have faced off in their first (and only) vice-presidential debate. Associate editor of the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, shares some key takeaways.
Guest: Brookes Spector, Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: US vice-presidential debate
Scores of public service workers are set to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday. The workers say they will be taking a stand against corruption and unemployment. Secretary-General of the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa, Riefdah Ajam, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast to outline the strike action.
Guest: Riefdah Ajam, General Secretary at Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Major union strike kicks off
The National Credit Regulator says it has seen the highest credit rejection rate since it began its record keeping. Supervisor for Statistics and Research at the regulator, Bongani Gwexe, outlines the latest statistics on Early Breakfast.
Guest: Bongani Gwexe, Supervisor for Statistics and Research at National Credit Regulator (NCR)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Credit applications rise during lockdown
A grade 12 learner at the Horizon International High School has made history when he won a bronze medal at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad in Russia. Kgaogelo Bopape joins Africa Early Breakfast to talk about the journey.
Guest: Kgaogelo Bopape, Grade 12 at Horizon International High School
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Grade 12 learner shines at International Mathematical Olympia
Deputy CEO of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mawethu Mosery, gives an update on the turnout after the weekend's voter registration for the 96 municipal ward by-elections in November.
Guest: Denoon Sampson, Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
Guest: Mawethu Mosery, Deputy CEO at IEC
Topic: By-election registration turnout