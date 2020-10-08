US vice-presidential debate

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Sea Point rates boycott to continue - 'Atlantic Seaboard has become a warzone' A group of Sea Point residents has been withholding 50% of their property rates payments, accusing the City of Cape Town of neglec... 10 October 2020 10:28 AM
Zondo to issue summons for Zuma to appear, but it's 'unlikely' he'll comply Jacob Zuma's legal team still plans to launch application for Zondo to recuse himself, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan 9 October 2020 6:09 PM
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti. 9 October 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow Parliament has welcomed the High Court ruling which dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to block a parliamentary inquiry i... 9 October 2020 6:24 PM
Bandile Masuku fired as Gauteng Health MEC following SIU findings Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has been fired following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Covid-19 tender irregula... 9 October 2020 2:26 PM
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi' Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality". 9 October 2020 9:07 AM
View all Politics
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
View all Business
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now "Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb. 9 October 2020 12:36 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says there have been a range of "teething problems" linked to South Africa's international travel reg... 8 October 2020 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Eco-friendly shark barrier developed in SA mimics kelp forest Sharks don't need to die in nets and drumlines, says the co-inventor of the Sharksafe Barrier, Dr Sara Andreotti. 9 October 2020 5:22 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
View all World
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
US vice-presidential debate

US vice-presidential debate

8 October 2020 5:32 AM

US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris have faced off in their first (and only) vice-presidential debate. Associate editor of the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, shares some key takeaways.   
Guest: Brookes Spector, Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily 
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: US vice-presidential debate


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

British Airways Boeing 747 takes a bow

9 October 2020 6:05 AM

British Airways' last two Boeing 747 have taken their last flights. Editor at SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to reflect on these popular aircraft.

Guests: Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In  -for Africa Melane

Topic: British Airways Boeing 747 takes a bow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Covid-19 testing criteria in the Western Cape

9 October 2020 5:33 AM

The Western Cape Government has amended its Covid-19 testing criteria to allow for all persons experiencing symptoms to be tested. Chief of Operations for the provincial Department of Health, Dr Saadiq Kariem, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In  -for Africa Melane

Topic: New Covid-19 testing criteria in the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Fitcation: New and unique ways to keep fit

9 October 2020 5:18 AM

KFM morning's host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, is in Joburg this week to check out some new group exercise classes. Liezel joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to tell you all about her fitcation where she finds new and unique ways to keep fit.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In  -for Africa Melane

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Fitcation: New and unique ways to keep fit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana's first friendly since lockdown started

8 October 2020 6:06 AM

Bafana Bafana is gearing up for their first friendlies since the national lockdown started. Sunday Times sports reporter, Sazi Hadebe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with some pre-game analysis.
Guest: Sazi Hadebe, Sports reporter at Sunday Times
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Bafana Bafana's first friendly since lockdown started

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The aftermath of a miscarriage

8 October 2020 5:12 AM

About 15% of pregnancies end in miscarriages as a result of different medical reasons.  Bereavement counsellor at Mama Nurture, Luzonne Mentz who has had a miscarriage herself, joins Africa to talk about experiencing a miscarriage and dealing with the grief that follows.
Guest: Luzonne Mentz, Bereavement counselor at Mama Nurture
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: The aftermath of a miscarriage

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Major union strike kicks off

7 October 2020 5:28 AM

Scores of public service workers are set to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday. The workers say they will be taking a stand against corruption and unemployment. Secretary-General of the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa, Riefdah Ajam, speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast to outline the strike action.

Guest: Riefdah Ajam, General Secretary at Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Major union strike kicks off

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Credit applications rise during lockdown

7 October 2020 5:15 AM

The National Credit Regulator says it has seen the highest credit rejection rate since it began its record keeping. Supervisor for Statistics and Research at the regulator, Bongani Gwexe, outlines the latest statistics on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Bongani Gwexe, Supervisor for Statistics and Research at National Credit Regulator (NCR)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Credit applications rise during lockdown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grade 12 learner shines at International Mathematical Olympia

6 October 2020 6:07 AM

A grade 12 learner at the Horizon International High School has made history when he won a bronze medal at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad in Russia. Kgaogelo Bopape joins Africa Early Breakfast to talk about the journey.

Guest: Kgaogelo Bopape, Grade 12 at Horizon International High School  

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Grade 12 learner shines at International Mathematical Olympia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By-election registration turnout

5 October 2020 5:31 AM

Deputy CEO of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mawethu Mosery, gives an update on the turnout after the weekend's voter registration for the 96 municipal ward by-elections in November.

Guest: Denoon Sampson, Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu

Guest: Mawethu Mosery, Deputy CEO at IEC

Topic: By-election registration turnout

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sea Point rates boycott to continue - 'Atlantic Seaboard has become a warzone'

Local

Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now

Business Lifestyle

Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Geoff Makhubo blames Mashaba for failing to adequately train JMPD officers

10 October 2020 11:14 AM

Bheki Cele to visit Brendin Horner's family in Senekal after farm killing

10 October 2020 9:57 AM

Zane Killian’s bail application to be moved to another court

10 October 2020 9:08 AM

