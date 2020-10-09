New Covid-19 testing criteria in the Western Cape

KFM morning's host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, is in Joburg this week to check out some new group exercise classes. Liezel joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to tell you all about her fitcation where she finds new and unique ways to keep fit.



Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker



Host: Wasanga Mehana, In -for Africa Melane



Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitcation: New and unique ways to keep fit

arrow_forward