4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa says there are 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in the country amounting to nearly R43 billion. The manager of Retirement Funds at the FSCA, Sanele Magazi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with guidelines on how people can find out if they are beneficiaries.

Guest: Sanele Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA