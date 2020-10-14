COCT earmarks R16 million for private security

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Western Cape government concerned over the rise of Covid 19 infections amongst youth drinking at Tin Roof bar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Provincial tourism and economics update with
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 11:05
How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:08
Vincent smith and angelo agrizzi in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
The DA has officially announced all candidates standing for our Federal Congress.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 12:37
Unexpected tax relief for expatriates “stuck” in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean du Toit, Tax Attorney
Today at 13:10
SPCA inspectors step up to stop dogfighting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
Latest Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
SA diplomat and husband fingered in double murder and assassination plot Zabantu Ngcobo and her partner are being investigated by officials in Sudan over the murders of two women in Khartoum last year. 13 October 2020 5:23 PM
View all Local
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him' "If the government can’t hold all of us together, you must expect war one day," says political analyst Solly Moeng. 13 October 2020 1:44 PM
HWS monitors paintball 'peacefully foraging' baboons in Hangklip Nature Reserve Betty's Bay resident describes Human Wildlife Solutions staff behaviour. HWS secured a 3-year contract in Overstrand Municipality. 13 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
More South Africans battling with mental health due to pandemic, survey finds A survey has found that there has been a significant increase in psychological and emotional stress among South Africans since the... 12 October 2020 5:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Entertainment
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
COCT earmarks R16 million for private security

COCT earmarks R16 million for private security

14 October 2020 5:49 AM

The City of Cape Town has earmarked R16 million to employ private security to assist them in preventing land invasions. To unpack this, Africa is joined by the Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: COCT earmarks R16 million for private security


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Protocols for metrics testing positive for Covid-19

14 October 2020 6:05 AM

The Department of Basic Education's Elijah Mhlanga speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about contingency measures in place for when matric learners contract Covid-19 at the time of an exam.
 
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Protocols for metrics testing positive for Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA

14 October 2020 5:09 AM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa says there are 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in the country amounting to nearly R43 billion. The manager of Retirement Funds at the FSCA, Sanele Magazi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with guidelines on how people can find out if they are beneficiaries. 
Guest: Sanele  Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflections on the ANC

13 October 2020 5:28 AM

There's been a war of words among factions within the ANC of late. To help us understand the current battles within the ANC, political analyst at the University of Nelson Mandela Bay University Ongama Mtimka joins Africa on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Reflections on the ANC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-hailing operators calls for regulation of the industry

12 October 2020 6:08 AM

E-hailing operators, Uber and Bolt, are calling for the regulation of the industry. About five thousand operators say they will be withholding their services on Monday. A spokesperson for the E-hailing operators, Vhatuka Mbelengwa, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to outline their concerns.

Guest: Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson at E-hailing Operators

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: E-hailing operators calls for regulation of industry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Apartment vacancies increasing

12 October 2020 5:05 AM

A report on the South African Property Market for quarter 3 has found that flat vacancy rates spiked to 11% from 7% in the second quarter. FNB property economist, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the current state of the property market.

Guest: Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist  at FNB

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Apartment vacancies increasing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

British Airways Boeing 747 takes a bow

9 October 2020 6:05 AM

British Airways' last two Boeing 747 have taken their last flights. Editor at SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to reflect on these popular aircraft.

Guests: Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In  -for Africa Melane

Topic: British Airways Boeing 747 takes a bow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Covid-19 testing criteria in the Western Cape

9 October 2020 5:33 AM

The Western Cape Government has amended its Covid-19 testing criteria to allow for all persons experiencing symptoms to be tested. Chief of Operations for the provincial Department of Health, Dr Saadiq Kariem, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In  -for Africa Melane

Topic: New Covid-19 testing criteria in the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Fitcation: New and unique ways to keep fit

9 October 2020 5:18 AM

KFM morning's host, Liezel van der Westhuizen, is in Joburg this week to check out some new group exercise classes. Liezel joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to tell you all about her fitcation where she finds new and unique ways to keep fit.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In  -for Africa Melane

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Fitcation: New and unique ways to keep fit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana's first friendly since lockdown started

8 October 2020 6:06 AM

Bafana Bafana is gearing up for their first friendlies since the national lockdown started. Sunday Times sports reporter, Sazi Hadebe, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with some pre-game analysis.
Guest: Sazi Hadebe, Sports reporter at Sunday Times
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Bafana Bafana's first friendly since lockdown started

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

New Covid-19 infections in Cape Town rise for first time since level-1 lockdown

Local

'Julius Malema incites violence, and it’s OK? The ANC seems afraid of him'

Local Opinion Politics

John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Another security breach at office of Chief Justice

14 October 2020 8:59 AM

Thopps' mother will pray for her murderer as the family focuses on healing

14 October 2020 8:49 AM

Malema: Black cops set to testify against me in assault case are hypocrites

14 October 2020 8:03 AM

