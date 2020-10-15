Health: Mammograms

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [Wellness Architecture]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 06:55
Maybe NDZ had it right: less of us are smoking since lockdown began
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Bromfield - CEO at Fnb Life
Today at 07:07
The President's Economic Recovery Plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Miyelani Mkhabela - Founder at Antswisa Management Group
Today at 07:20
Bringing down crime syndicates from the bottom up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Making sense of amendments to notifiable disease regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shayne Krige - Pandemic Data and Analytics lawyer
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Today at 08:45
Minister of Sport steps in in CSA mess
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Pelz from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Dr Govinda Clayton on conflict resolution
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Govinda Clayton
Today at 13:33
Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 14:07
John Connolly webinar 14h-15h
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Telkom reports Vodacom and Rain, says their spectrum agreement in fact a merger Telkom is approaching the Competition Tribunal. The outcome is likely to set a precedent says telecoms analyst Dobek Pater. 14 October 2020 7:47 PM
There are more victims says Solly Msimanga accuser Solly Msimanga is accused of sexual harassment by Nkele Molapo, but says he will take a lie detector to prove his innocence. 14 October 2020 2:35 PM
Dog fights: The animals know only abuse and violence. Moved to help? Here's how Inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have seen enough. They’re stepping up to stop this “industry”, and YOU can help. 14 October 2020 2:21 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
How worried should we be about speculation that Mboweni will increase taxes? The minister's asked for a delay tabling the 'mini budget'. Ahead of the president's address to Parliament, the experts weigh in.... 14 October 2020 7:00 PM
'ANC stands to lose next election if Ramaphosa doesn't get rid of rotten apples' Academic and columnist Oscar van Heerden says the ANC should not wait for successful criminal prosecutions before taking action ag... 14 October 2020 5:29 PM
South Africa needs batteries, here are some we might use Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it. 14 October 2020 7:15 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
John Maytham stars in brand new solo play inspired by 'entrapment' of lockdown CapeTalk host John Maytham takes centre stage in the first live theatre production at The Baxter since March. 13 October 2020 4:20 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Health: Mammograms

Health: Mammograms

15 October 2020 5:07 AM

October is breast cancer awareness month. Nursing sister at Pink Drive, a health sector NGO, Liz Book joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about early detection and the importance of getting regular mammograms.
Guest: Liz Book, Nursing sister at Pink Drive
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Mammograms


Why lockdown didn't work

15 October 2020 5:27 AM

The Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and Professor of Philosophy at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Alex Broadbent, says the hard lockdown which was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 was ineffective. He joins Africa on Early Breakfast to explore his research.
Guest: Prof Alexander Broadbent, Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and Professor of Philosophy at University of Johannesburg 
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Why lockdown didn't work

Protocols for metrics testing positive for Covid-19

14 October 2020 6:05 AM

The Department of Basic Education's Elijah Mhlanga speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about contingency measures in place for when matric learners contract Covid-19 at the time of an exam.
 
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Protocols for metrics testing positive for Covid-19

COCT earmarks R16 million for private security

14 October 2020 5:49 AM

The City of Cape Town has earmarked R16 million to employ private security to assist them in preventing land invasions. To unpack this, Africa is joined by the Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: COCT earmarks R16 million for private security

4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA

14 October 2020 5:09 AM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa says there are 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in the country amounting to nearly R43 billion. The manager of Retirement Funds at the FSCA, Sanele Magazi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with guidelines on how people can find out if they are beneficiaries. 
Guest: Sanele  Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA

Reflections on the ANC

13 October 2020 5:28 AM

There's been a war of words among factions within the ANC of late. To help us understand the current battles within the ANC, political analyst at the University of Nelson Mandela Bay University Ongama Mtimka joins Africa on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Reflections on the ANC

E-hailing operators calls for regulation of the industry

12 October 2020 6:08 AM

E-hailing operators, Uber and Bolt, are calling for the regulation of the industry. About five thousand operators say they will be withholding their services on Monday. A spokesperson for the E-hailing operators, Vhatuka Mbelengwa, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to outline their concerns.

Guest: Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson at E-hailing Operators

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: E-hailing operators calls for regulation of industry

Apartment vacancies increasing

12 October 2020 5:05 AM

A report on the South African Property Market for quarter 3 has found that flat vacancy rates spiked to 11% from 7% in the second quarter. FNB property economist, Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to discuss the current state of the property market.

Guest: Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist  at FNB

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Apartment vacancies increasing

British Airways Boeing 747 takes a bow

9 October 2020 6:05 AM

British Airways' last two Boeing 747 have taken their last flights. Editor at SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast to reflect on these popular aircraft.

Guests: Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In  -for Africa Melane

Topic: British Airways Boeing 747 takes a bow

New Covid-19 testing criteria in the Western Cape

9 October 2020 5:33 AM

The Western Cape Government has amended its Covid-19 testing criteria to allow for all persons experiencing symptoms to be tested. Chief of Operations for the provincial Department of Health, Dr Saadiq Kariem, joins Wasanga on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Host: Wasanga Mehana, In  -for Africa Melane

Topic: New Covid-19 testing criteria in the Western Cape

Desperate to socialise, less-at-risk young Capetonians are spreading Covid-19

Local

Tin Roof 'super-spreader' event was inevitable and there will be more - expert

Local

'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'

Business Opinion Sport

COVID-19 update: 1,877 new cases recorded in SA, 123 more deaths

15 October 2020 6:02 AM

Lotto results: Wednesday, 14 October 2020

15 October 2020 5:59 AM

Germany sees 6,638 daily virus cases, highest since start of pandemic

15 October 2020 5:32 AM

