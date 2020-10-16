Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa - PHITHIZELA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
125
Today at 06:57
Why is the ANYCL Fezile Dabi region holding a Youth Military training camp?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andile Mlambo - Regional secretary (Fezile Dabi region) at ANC Youth League (ANCYL)
Guests
Andile Mlambo - Regional secretary (Fezile Dabi region) at ANC Youth League (ANCYL)
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: ANC in diplomatic kick-back scandal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - Journalist at News24
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - Journalist at News24
125
Today at 07:20
Bokke to back out of Rugby Championship?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
Former South African runs for political office in New Zealand
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Martin Frauenstein - New Conservative candidate
Guests
Martin Frauenstein - New Conservative candidate
125
Today at 08:21
Tin Roof owner wants to set the record straight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Truter
Guests
James Truter
125
Today at 08:45
Gaming can be an economic force for SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
Guests
Nick Hall - Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
The World Restart a Heart (WRAH) initiative - Your Two Hands Can Save A Life
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 15:40
Book: Still Life by Val McDermid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
Guests
Val McDermid - Author
125
Today at 15:50
The Open Book Podcast Series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vasti Calitz - Open Book Festival Coordinator
Guests
Vasti Calitz - Open Book Festival Coordinator
125
Today at 16:10
Small fish species from the Serengeti named after Sir David Attenborough
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department
Guests
Dirk Bellstedt - Stellenbosch University, Biochemistry Department
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:33
Solo Studios – Intimate Art Encounters returning this summer!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Klaus Piprek - Founder and driving force behind Solo Studios.
Guests
Klaus Piprek - Founder and driving force behind Solo Studios.
125
Today at 16:55
Just the sweetest hits with Fatima Sydow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fatima Sydow - null at Chef
Guests
Fatima Sydow - null at Chef
125
Today at 17:20
Ntsiki Biyela nominated for International Wine Enthusiast’s 21st Annual Wine Star Wine Maker of the Year Award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Founder of Aslina Wines
125
Today at 17:46
CAPE TOWN RAPPER’S MUSICAL JOURNEY TAKES HIM FROM HARDSHIP TO HOLLYWOOD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Sylvester - Musician
Guests
Matthew Sylvester - Musician
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up