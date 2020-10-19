South Africa's top municipalities, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town, can now apply to generate their own electricity, provided they have paid their Eskom bill in full. Africa speaks to the executive director for energy at the City of Cape Town, Kadri Nassiep.
Guest: Kadri Nassiep, Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity
The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Contralesa, has given the green light for initiation schools to resume in December. They are usually open winter and summer, but remained closed these past few months due to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Ingoma is the traditional rite of passage for boys to manhood. Contralesa says schools should follow COVID-19 safety and health protocols, and warned that compliance with regulations would be closely monitored. Africa speaks to the President of Contralesa, Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena
Guest: Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Initiation schools allowed from December
The annual MTN8 competition gets underway this weekend with Supersport United kicking off the competition versus newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday. Editor at Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, joins Africa on Early Breakfast for some pre-game analysis.
Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: MTN-8
During the delivery of his economic recovery plan at a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures in place to secure additional capacity to the electricity grid. Energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to unpack the president's proposed plans.
Guest: Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Energy procurement on Ramaphosa’s agenda
Ever wanted to try a fitness class that will have you bouncing high with excitement? Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen visits Jozi this week, to check out some new fitness group exercises classes - like rebounding! Hear all about her rebounding class experience , now
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitcation: Reflection on a rebound class
The Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and Professor of Philosophy at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Alex Broadbent, says the hard lockdown which was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 was ineffective. He joins Africa on Early Breakfast to explore his research.
Guest: Prof Alexander Broadbent, Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and Professor of Philosophy at University of Johannesburg
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Why lockdown didn't work
October is breast cancer awareness month. Nursing sister at Pink Drive, a health sector NGO, Liz Book joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about early detection and the importance of getting regular mammograms.
Guest: Liz Book, Nursing sister at Pink Drive
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Mammograms
The Department of Basic Education's Elijah Mhlanga speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about contingency measures in place for when matric learners contract Covid-19 at the time of an exam.
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Protocols for metrics testing positive for Covid-19
The City of Cape Town has earmarked R16 million to employ private security to assist them in preventing land invasions. To unpack this, Africa is joined by the Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi on Early Breakfast.
Guest: Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: COCT earmarks R16 million for private security
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa says there are 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in the country amounting to nearly R43 billion. The manager of Retirement Funds at the FSCA, Sanele Magazi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with guidelines on how people can find out if they are beneficiaries.
Guest: Sanele Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA