Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity

Today at 12:45
Legal Talk: How will new privacy laws affect those living in complexes and estates?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:45
National Press Freedom Day
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:50
End Sars protests: Osun governor escapes 'assassination attempt'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anietie Ewang - Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:52
Heatwave to hit some parts of SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Webester - Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction
Today at 12:54
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Michel Victor
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch - reunion for community scattered by forced removals
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cathy Elrick
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - The recognition of Muslim marriages in South Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Seehaam Samaai
Today at 14:50
Music with Amersham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Waywell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: VBS: A dream Defrauded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carol Bouwer - Founder and CEO at Carol Bouwer Productions
Latest Local
Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up Municipalities that have settled their power bill with Eskom will soon be able to generate their own electricity. 19 October 2020 12:46 PM
Mandela Foundation calls for 'radical non-violence' in Senekal as cases continue The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called for radical non-violent interventions in the Free State town of Senekal as racial tension... 19 October 2020 11:57 AM
Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018 It's been exactly two years since British resident Upendra Edward Galegedera was murdered in his Cape Town flat shortly after arri... 19 October 2020 10:35 AM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19 Dr Mkhize tweeted on Sunday night that he had been feeling 'abnormally tired.' 19 October 2020 7:40 AM
'I have had enough' - Zuma on claim Zondo to probe children's bank accounts Former president Jacob Zuma condemns the Zondo Commission's reported attempt to target his children as 'utter cowardice'. 17 October 2020 10:41 AM
Cele satisfied with 'soft approach' to tensions in Senekal ahead of bail outcome The police and state security ministers are sharing a bench inside the court with Julius Malema, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise. 16 October 2020 4:27 PM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
Ambitious plan to overhaul SA's retail and clothing manufacturing sector by 2030 Government and industry have put together a master plan aimed at driving local manufacturing and employment over the next decade. 18 October 2020 1:56 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 16 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 16 October 2020 4:54 PM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity

Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity

19 October 2020 6:10 AM

South Africa's top municipalities,  Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town, can now apply to generate their own electricity, provided they have paid their Eskom bill in full. Africa speaks to the executive director for energy at the City of Cape Town, Kadri  Nassiep.

Guest: Kadri Nassiep, Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Initiation schools allowed from December

19 October 2020 5:38 AM

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Contralesa, has given the green light for initiation schools to resume in December.  They are usually open winter and summer, but remained closed these past few months due to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.  Ingoma is the traditional rite of passage for boys to manhood.  Contralesa says schools should follow COVID-19 safety and health protocols, and warned that compliance with regulations would be closely monitored. Africa speaks to the President of Contralesa, Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena

Guest: Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Initiation schools allowed from December

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN-8

16 October 2020 6:04 AM

The annual MTN8 competition gets underway this weekend with Supersport United kicking off the competition versus newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday. Editor at Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, joins Africa on Early Breakfast for some pre-game analysis.

Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: MTN-8

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy procurement on Ramaphosa’s agenda

16 October 2020 5:32 AM

During the delivery of his economic recovery plan at a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures in place to secure additional capacity to the electricity grid. Energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to unpack the president's proposed plans.

Guest: Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Energy procurement on Ramaphosa’s agenda

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Fitcation: Reflection on a rebound class

16 October 2020 5:09 AM

Ever wanted to try a fitness class that will have you bouncing high with excitement? Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen visits Jozi this week, to check out some new fitness group exercises classes - like rebounding! Hear all about her rebounding class experience , now

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Fitcation: Reflection on a rebound class

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why lockdown didn't work

15 October 2020 5:27 AM

The Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and Professor of Philosophy at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Alex Broadbent, says the hard lockdown which was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 was ineffective. He joins Africa on Early Breakfast to explore his research.
Guest: Prof Alexander Broadbent, Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and Professor of Philosophy at University of Johannesburg 
Host: Africa Melane
Topics: Why lockdown didn't work

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Mammograms

15 October 2020 5:07 AM

October is breast cancer awareness month. Nursing sister at Pink Drive, a health sector NGO, Liz Book joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about early detection and the importance of getting regular mammograms.
Guest: Liz Book, Nursing sister at Pink Drive
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Health: Mammograms

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protocols for metrics testing positive for Covid-19

14 October 2020 6:05 AM

The Department of Basic Education's Elijah Mhlanga speaks to Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about contingency measures in place for when matric learners contract Covid-19 at the time of an exam.
 
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Topic: Protocols for metrics testing positive for Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COCT earmarks R16 million for private security

14 October 2020 5:49 AM

The City of Cape Town has earmarked R16 million to employ private security to assist them in preventing land invasions. To unpack this, Africa is joined by the Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi on Early Breakfast.

Guest: Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: COCT earmarks R16 million for private security

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA

14 October 2020 5:09 AM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa says there are 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in the country amounting to nearly R43 billion. The manager of Retirement Funds at the FSCA, Sanele Magazi, joins Africa on Early Breakfast with guidelines on how people can find out if they are beneficiaries. 
Guest: Sanele  Magazi, Manager: Retirement Funds at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: 4.77 million untraced pension beneficiaries in SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipalities can now generate their own power - and Cape Town may be first up

Local

Still no closure for family of UK man murdered in Green Point flat in 2018

Local

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for Covid-19

Local Politics

We must stick to health protocols to avoid second COVID-19 wave - Zulu

19 October 2020 12:09 PM

Second Senekal suspect arrested on public violence charges to appear in court

19 October 2020 11:46 AM

Ex-Transnet board chair implicates Gigaba in Gama’s reinstatement

19 October 2020 10:45 AM

