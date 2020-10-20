Dept of Education seeks other ways of dealing with social distancing

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Contralesa, has given the green light for initiation schools to resume in December. They are usually open winter and summer, but remained closed these past few months due to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Ingoma is the traditional rite of passage for boys to manhood. Contralesa says schools should follow COVID-19 safety and health protocols, and warned that compliance with regulations would be closely monitored. Africa speaks to the President of Contralesa, Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena



Guest: Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topic: Initiation schools allowed from December

