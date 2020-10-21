Hawks’ Lebeya expect more covid-19 procurement corruption arrests this week

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:45
Strict precautions during Matric exams too harsh?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Riley - Matric learner
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Moosa Manjira
Today at 11:05
Old Age Home & frail care visit during covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mandisi Sindo
Today at 11:32
African Bioacoustics Conference brings together researchers studying animal sound and hearing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Dr. Kevin Winter
Today at 12:40
Are bars & pubs being monitored bars for observing compliance? Western Cape Liquor Board responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lefa Mapilo - Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: New Google Feature Allows You to Hum or Sing the Song You're Trying to Find
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
UN #PledgetoPause campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
DA metro chair hopeful posts victory speech ahead of elections Incumbent Grant Twigg is being challenged for the position of DA metro chair by current Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. 20 October 2020 6:07 PM
Golden Arrow police unit to make a comeback amid ongoing robberies Golden Arrow Bus Service says plans are underway to revive its dedicated bus enforcement unit to catch a suspected syndicate that'... 20 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Local
Sassa R350 Covid-19 Relief grants extended - but no new applications Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi insists they will do their best to ensure the system works smoothly. 21 October 2020 7:19 AM
If Agrizzi is really this sick, NPA could lose potential State witness - Wiener Angelo Agrizzi's lawyer claims doctors spent the night trying to stabilise his client. Author and journo Mandy Wiener says the NPA... 20 October 2020 2:16 PM
BTT minutes: Baboon management protocols must change 'to speed up euthanasia' The minutes of a 2017 Baboon Technical Team meeting reveal iCWild's Justin O’Riain argued all male baboons will be 'raiders.' 20 October 2020 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay buys 'Bottles' delivery app after taking R2.8b knock in sales CEO Richard Brasher discusses the knock Pick n Pay took during lockdown and why it's expanding its online offering. 20 October 2020 7:08 PM
JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements The maximum penalty was imposed on the scandal-hit company, while criminal investigations are ongoing says JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 20 October 2020 6:33 PM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
View all Business
Should you buy or rent after retirement? Here's what this expert advises RealNet's MD Gerhard Kotzé says it is essential to do your homework and suggests it may be advisable to first rent for a year. 19 October 2020 8:46 AM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
'The point of breast cancer screening is to catch it before there's a lump' Don't wait until you have symptoms to go for a breast cancer exam, says Dr. Dominique Stott. 18 October 2020 10:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Sport
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
Cape Town cableway October special: Tickets R100 for locals Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says the windows of the cars have been removed to allow better air circulation. 19 October 2020 8:11 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Zondo Commission asked to investigate 'ANC kickback scheme' for diplomats The allegations are contained in a letter to the commission from senior Dirco officials, says News24's Azarrah Karrim. 16 October 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Hawks’ Lebeya expect more covid-19 procurement corruption arrests this week

Hawks’ Lebeya expect more covid-19 procurement corruption arrests this week

21 October 2020 5:22 AM

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said that the Hawks were dealing with a huge influx of cases, with Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s special report on COVID-19 corruption highlighting 80,000 exceptions or illegal payments that needed to be followed up.

Guest: Adv. Stefanie Fick, Advocate and Executive Director: Accountability Division: OUTA 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Hawks’ Lebeya expect more covid-19 procurement corruption arrests this week


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Money Matters: The show must go on - Tax expectations ahead of MTBPS

21 October 2020 5:06 AM

An MTBPS does not usually delve into taxes. This is usually the preserve of the main Budget Speech in February. This time around, however, the MTBPS may very well be all about taxes.

Guest: Darren Britz, Senior Tax Attorney: Tax Consulting South Africa 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Money Matters: The show must go on - Tax expectations ahead of MTBPS 
(Medium Term Budget Policy Statement)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Poorer communities are at higher risk for Covid-19 infections due to limited access of masks

20 October 2020 6:04 AM

Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stellenbosch University,  Dr Jantjie Taljaard, speaks to Africa on how limited access to proper masks puts poorer communities at greater risk during the pandemic. 

Guest: Jantjie Taljaard, Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stellenbosch University

Topic: Poorer communities are at higher risk for Covid-19 infections due to limited access of masks

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dept of Education seeks other ways of dealing with social distancing

20 October 2020 5:28 AM

Mathanzima Mweli, DG of the Department of Basic Education, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the ineffectiveness of the learner rotation system, and how they plan to deal with social distancing going forward.

 

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, DG of the Department of Basic Education

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Dept of Education seeks other ways of dealing with social distancing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the bus industry is recovering from Covid-19

20 October 2020 5:05 AM

The executive manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association, Basil Govender, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about how the long-distance bus industry was affected and is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guest: Basil Govender, Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast 

Topics: How the bus industry is recovering from Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity

19 October 2020 6:10 AM

South Africa's top municipalities,  Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town, can now apply to generate their own electricity, provided they have paid their Eskom bill in full. Africa speaks to the executive director for energy at the City of Cape Town, Kadri  Nassiep.

Guest: Kadri Nassiep, Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Initiation schools allowed from December

19 October 2020 5:38 AM

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Contralesa, has given the green light for initiation schools to resume in December.  They are usually open winter and summer, but remained closed these past few months due to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.  Ingoma is the traditional rite of passage for boys to manhood.  Contralesa says schools should follow COVID-19 safety and health protocols, and warned that compliance with regulations would be closely monitored. Africa speaks to the President of Contralesa, Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena

Guest: Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Initiation schools allowed from December

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN-8

16 October 2020 6:04 AM

The annual MTN8 competition gets underway this weekend with Supersport United kicking off the competition versus newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday. Editor at Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, joins Africa on Early Breakfast for some pre-game analysis.

Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: MTN-8

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy procurement on Ramaphosa’s agenda

16 October 2020 5:32 AM

During the delivery of his economic recovery plan at a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures in place to secure additional capacity to the electricity grid. Energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to unpack the president's proposed plans.

Guest: Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Energy procurement on Ramaphosa’s agenda

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Fitcation: Reflection on a rebound class

16 October 2020 5:09 AM

Ever wanted to try a fitness class that will have you bouncing high with excitement? Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen visits Jozi this week, to check out some new fitness group exercises classes - like rebounding! Hear all about her rebounding class experience , now

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V –  Fitcation: Reflection on a rebound class

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town to lower water tariff and scrap restrictions from November

Local

JSE slaps Steinhoff with R13.5m fine for breaching listing requirements

Business

SABC wants you to buy a TV license for your phone - even if you don't own a TV

Business

Man breaks record for number of Lion's Head climbs in 24 hours

Local

EWN Highlights

Bushiri’s church says his arrest is ‘war’, but he’ll abide by the law

21 October 2020 7:46 AM

Gupta associate Salim Essa had knowledge of contracts at Transnet, inquiry told

21 October 2020 7:41 AM

UIF is under control, fraud & corruption holes are being plugged – Nxesi

21 October 2020 6:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA