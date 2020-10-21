Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said that the Hawks were dealing with a huge influx of cases, with Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s special report on COVID-19 corruption highlighting 80,000 exceptions or illegal payments that needed to be followed up.
Guest: Adv. Stefanie Fick, Advocate and Executive Director: Accountability Division: OUTA
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Hawks’ Lebeya expect more covid-19 procurement corruption arrests this week
An MTBPS does not usually delve into taxes. This is usually the preserve of the main Budget Speech in February. This time around, however, the MTBPS may very well be all about taxes.
Guest: Darren Britz, Senior Tax Attorney: Tax Consulting South Africa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Money Matters: The show must go on - Tax expectations ahead of MTBPS
(Medium Term Budget Policy Statement)
Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stellenbosch University, Dr Jantjie Taljaard, speaks to Africa on how limited access to proper masks puts poorer communities at greater risk during the pandemic.
Guest: Jantjie Taljaard, Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stellenbosch University
Topic: Poorer communities are at higher risk for Covid-19 infections due to limited access of masks
Mathanzima Mweli, DG of the Department of Basic Education, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the ineffectiveness of the learner rotation system, and how they plan to deal with social distancing going forward.
Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, DG of the Department of Basic Education
Host: Africa Melane
Topic: Dept of Education seeks other ways of dealing with social distancing
The executive manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association, Basil Govender, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about how the long-distance bus industry was affected and is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest: Basil Govender, Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topics: How the bus industry is recovering from Covid-19
South Africa's top municipalities, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town, can now apply to generate their own electricity, provided they have paid their Eskom bill in full. Africa speaks to the executive director for energy at the City of Cape Town, Kadri Nassiep.
Guest: Kadri Nassiep, Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Top metros can now apply to generate their own electricity
The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, Contralesa, has given the green light for initiation schools to resume in December. They are usually open winter and summer, but remained closed these past few months due to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Ingoma is the traditional rite of passage for boys to manhood. Contralesa says schools should follow COVID-19 safety and health protocols, and warned that compliance with regulations would be closely monitored. Africa speaks to the President of Contralesa, Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena
Guest: Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Initiation schools allowed from December
The annual MTN8 competition gets underway this weekend with Supersport United kicking off the competition versus newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday. Editor at Soccer Laduma, Vuyani Joni, joins Africa on Early Breakfast for some pre-game analysis.
Guests: Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: MTN-8
During the delivery of his economic recovery plan at a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several measures in place to secure additional capacity to the electricity grid. Energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to unpack the president's proposed plans.
Guest: Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Energy procurement on Ramaphosa’s agenda
Ever wanted to try a fitness class that will have you bouncing high with excitement? Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen visits Jozi this week, to check out some new fitness group exercises classes - like rebounding! Hear all about her rebounding class experience , now
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitcation: Reflection on a rebound class