Veld fires that ravaged Free State, Northern Cape, calls to declare areas affected disaster areas

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Cut the SABC some slack
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Duduetsang Makuse - National Co-ordinator at The SOS Coalition
Guests
Duduetsang Makuse - National Co-ordinator at The SOS Coalition
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Futureproof foods
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 06:55
A day in the life of a professional licence renewal queuer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Fernandes
Guests
Carl Fernandes
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Rondebosch golf course lease extended
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Federica Duca
Guests
Dr Federica Duca
125
Today at 07:20
Dept. of Education on matric exams and the impact of Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
125
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Prasa briefing to select committee on Transport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kenneth Mmoiemang
Guests
Kenneth Mmoiemang
125
Today at 08:21
Understanding your rights when it comes to smoking of cigarettes and marijuana in complexes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marina Constas - Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys
Guests
Marina Constas - Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys
125
Today at 08:45
Understanding the significance of Osiris-Rex probe tagging asteroid Bennu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nicolas Erasmus - Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Guests
Dr Nicolas Erasmus - Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Parking in CBD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: New Google Feature Allows You to Hum or Sing the Song You're Trying to Find
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 13:33
Greener Living 1 - Botanical Society explains why memberships aren't being extended
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Antonia de Barros
Guests
Antonia de Barros
125
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - money management for teens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger
125
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lester Kiewit
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up