Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Berlin with Rob Watts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
1
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Procrastination? There's an app for that.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Music and Lights event brings relief to artists in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brandon Leigh
Today at 12:07
SANDF hid R200m expenditure on 'Covid' drug it can't use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kobus Marais - Shadow Minister of Defence at DA
Kobus Marais - DA MP
Today at 12:10
The Bo Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association condemns allegations of abuse by 2 educators
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 12:15
Phatisa (Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Initiative of South Africa) launches in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...
Today at 12:37
occupancy of high-end, international tourist-focused hotels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanne Selby - General manager at Table Bay Hotel
Today at 12:40
Tavern GBV Workshops
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:49
get a private eye
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
The news week that was
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Just another promise? Load shedding to ease from September next year says Eskom Bruce Whitfield interviews Rhulani Mathebula (head of Generation) on Eskom's turnaround plan and the future of Koeberg. 22 October 2020 6:42 PM
No extended membership for Botanical Society card holders The BotSoc's Antonia de Barros says the NPO simply cannot afford to extended memberships in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. 22 October 2020 2:55 PM
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections. 22 October 2020 1:42 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension. 22 October 2020 8:50 AM
We'll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It'll be safe - Eskom "Moving from 40 to 60 years seem like a stretch, but we're seeing some plants move to 80 years," says Riedewaan Bakardien (Eskom). 23 October 2020 9:02 AM
Clicks reports healthy rise in profit, back to normal sales after hair ad fiasco Sales of vitamins and supplements are offsetting drop in demand for cold and flu remedies says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 October 2020 8:12 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Worried about the future of the planet? The 'climate diet' may be for you There's a move towards eating what is termed 'futureproof foods' which are more conducive to the sustainability of the planet. 22 October 2020 3:17 PM
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income. 22 October 2020 2:57 PM
Can't name the tune? Use Google's new hum-to-search feature – it's on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It's free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
"I represent hope, I am a survivor" Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier on surviving abuse Current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier chats to Jeremy van Vyk about using her platform for good and staying humble. 20 October 2020 12:23 PM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Consumer goods sector: How the next 5 years may play out Covid-19 has changed the consumer goods sector. Some changes will reverse, but others are permanent and may even accelerate. 22 October 2020 2:17 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don't agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

23 October 2020 5:34 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden, meet for their second and final debate of the presidential election campaign. Retired US diplomat and Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector speaks to Africa

Guest: Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick, Retired US diploma 

Host: Africa Melane

Topics: Final Trump-Biden Presidential Debate


Miss South Africa 2020

23 October 2020 6:04 AM

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation chats to Early

Breakfast with Africa Melane about the 62nd edition of Miss South Africa pageant.

Guest: Stephanie Weil, CEO at Miss South Africa Organisation

Topic: Miss South Africa 2020

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen - Napping and walking

23 October 2020 5:19 AM

Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen takes us through this week's most fascinating fitness news and finds, from around the world.  From training tips for US soldiers to the rise of "awe walks", what budget-friendly fitness secret British royalty uses, and even which piece of fitness equipment has been recalled, Liezel has the fitness info download for you.

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, KFM Mornings host at KFM

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen - Napping and walking

Veld fires that ravaged Free State, Northern Cape, calls to declare areas affected disaster areas

22 October 2020 6:13 AM

Widespread veld fires that started in the Free State have destroyed livestock game and vegetation, leaving some farmers destitute. The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture has called to declare areas ravaged by the fires in the Free State as disaster areas

Guest: William Bulwane, Free State MEC for Agriculture and Acting-provincial premier

Topic: Veld fires that ravaged Free State, Northern Cape, calls to declare areas affected disaster areas

MPs debate Pres. Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

22 October 2020 5:40 AM

Members of Parliament debated the COVID-19 economic recovery plan that President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled last week. Unpacking points and criticisms raised by opposing parties, Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga chats to Africa Melane

Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Host: Africa Melane

Topics: MPs debate Pres. Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

Health: Breast cancer, survivor shares her recovery journey

22 October 2020 5:23 AM
Hawks’ Lebeya expect more covid-19 procurement corruption arrests this week

21 October 2020 5:22 AM

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said that the Hawks were dealing with a huge influx of cases, with Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s special report on COVID-19 corruption highlighting 80,000 exceptions or illegal payments that needed to be followed up.

Guest: Adv. Stefanie Fick, Advocate and Executive Director: Accountability Division: OUTA 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Hawks’ Lebeya expect more covid-19 procurement corruption arrests this week

Money Matters: The show must go on - Tax expectations ahead of MTBPS

21 October 2020 5:06 AM

An MTBPS does not usually delve into taxes. This is usually the preserve of the main Budget Speech in February. This time around, however, the MTBPS may very well be all about taxes.

Guest: Darren Britz, Senior Tax Attorney: Tax Consulting South Africa 
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
Topic: Money Matters: The show must go on - Tax expectations ahead of MTBPS 
(Medium Term Budget Policy Statement)

Poorer communities are at higher risk for Covid-19 infections due to limited access of masks

20 October 2020 6:04 AM

Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stellenbosch University,  Dr Jantjie Taljaard, speaks to Africa on how limited access to proper masks puts poorer communities at greater risk during the pandemic. 

Guest: Jantjie Taljaard, Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stellenbosch University

Topic: Poorer communities are at higher risk for Covid-19 infections due to limited access of masks

Dept of Education seeks other ways of dealing with social distancing

20 October 2020 5:28 AM

Mathanzima Mweli, DG of the Department of Basic Education, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to talk about the ineffectiveness of the learner rotation system, and how they plan to deal with social distancing going forward.

 

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, DG of the Department of Basic Education

Host: Africa Melane

Topic: Dept of Education seeks other ways of dealing with social distancing

We’ll extend Koeberg lifespan from 40 to 60 years. It’ll be safe - Eskom

Business

South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree

Business Opinion

Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19?

Local

Eskom to spend R100 bn on expanding generation

23 October 2020 9:00 AM

Cabinet: Farm attacks pose a threat to SA’s food security

23 October 2020 8:40 AM

4 in 10 adults in SA believe COVID-19 threat is exaggerated - survey

23 October 2020 8:20 AM

